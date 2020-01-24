Nevada County police blotter: Gas station card skimming reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from a mailbox.
11:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal.
11:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.
12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a gunshot.
1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported vandalism, with a window of a vehicle broken.
1:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported card skimming at a gas station.
1:38 p.m. — A person in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road was cited on suspicion of drinking in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported a physical fight between two men, with a third person getting injured as well. One person was taken to the hospital, but no charges were requested.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:45 a.m. — A caller reported lines down and a vehicle on fire on Alexandra Way.
12:11 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported the theft of a shipping container.
12:18 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a woman has been knocking on the door, asking to play with his children.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, while a man was arrested on resisting arrest charges.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a theft.
3:50 p.m. — A caller from Powerline Road reported a mailbox had been broken into.
3:59 p.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a theft from a locked mailbox.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
2:19 a.m. — A man from Nevada Street reported his power was off while everyone else’s was on, and wanted contact due to all the threats and problems. It was a tripped breaker.
6:58 a.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported a man banging on the door and yelling, “Let me in.” He then left.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of a vehicle.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the theft of a flatbed trailer plate.
— Liz Kellar
