Nevada County police blotter: Gas station card skimming reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft from a mailbox.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a gunshot.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported vandalism, with a window of a vehicle broken.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported card skimming at a gas station.

1:38 p.m. — A person in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road was cited on suspicion of drinking in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported a physical fight between two men, with a third person getting injured as well. One person was taken to the hospital, but no charges were requested.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:45 a.m. — A caller reported lines down and a vehicle on fire on Alexandra Way.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported the theft of a shipping container.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a woman has been knocking on the door, asking to play with his children.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, while a man was arrested on resisting arrest charges.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a theft.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Powerline Road reported a mailbox had been broken into.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a theft from a locked mailbox.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:19 a.m. — A man from Nevada Street reported his power was off while everyone else’s was on, and wanted contact due to all the threats and problems. It was a tripped breaker.

6:58 a.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported a man banging on the door and yelling, “Let me in.” He then left.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from West Broad Street reported the theft of a vehicle.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the theft of a flatbed trailer plate.

