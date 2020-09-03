Nevada County police blotter: Fraudulent Employment Development Department letters reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
5:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person trying to light a book or magazine on fire next to some brush.
7:47 a.m. — A woman from a business in the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported someone shot BB guns through the window and vandalized the storefront.
8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported graffiti to the interior of a building.
1:53 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.
8:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man and woman left without paying.
Wednesday
2:34 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman being held against her will in the parking lot. No one was located.
5:13 a.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported a scam.
8:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of license plates from a work van.
11:52 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported two men in a back parking lot “huffing whipits” and throwing items over the fence. They could not be located.
12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a person sprayed their dog with Lysol to kill fleas, and the dog died, but there is still a flea issue.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported tagging on a storage unit.
8:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man stole alcohol and left on foot.
10:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported three or four people climbing a fence into the school.
10:44 p.m. — Several callers from Mill and Walsh streets reported a fight involving six or more people.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
4:19 a.m. — Several callers from the Lake Wildwood area reported gunshots or fireworks. At 5:14 a.m., a caller reported the fireworks were still going off.
10:04 a.m. — A woman from Clayton Road reported someone is trying to file for unemployment using her name.
1:04 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported someone put a firecracker in the book drop and damaged approximately 12 books.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported a fraudulent Employment Development Department letter.
1:15 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported he had shot a woman in the arm three times and she was not breathing, and he was going to blow up the house. Nothing suspicious was located and it might have been a “swatting” incident.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from John Barleycorn Road reported receiving a fraudulent Employment Development Department letter.
6:24 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a juvenile assaulted a staff member and fled. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
11:21 a.m. — A woman from Church Street reported the theft of a vehicle.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a woman passed out in a vehicle, possibly under the influence. She was transported to the hospital.
— Liz Kellar
