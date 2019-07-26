Nevada County Police Blotter: Flowers stolen from daughter’s grave

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:13 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported the overnight theft of a lawn mower.

10:38 a.m. — A caller on Sutton Way reported that four people were trying to break into a vehicle.

4:19 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported four to five transients smoking something and “passing it around having a little party.”

4:31 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported someone who entered a store smelling of alcohol. The person then left, got into a vehicle and passed out with the car running.

7:57 p.m. — A caller at Kidder Cemetery reported the theft of flowers from their daughter’s grave.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

8:40 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs and Rapp roads reported vandalism to a group of mailboxes.

10:48 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near North San Juan, asked what the Sheriff’s Office is doing to combat the theft of road signs in the area.

11:13 a.m. — A caller on Holly Davo Place, near Rattlesnake Road, reported that a man was supposed to have picked her up from the airport, but couldn’t because he had too much to drink. The caller then spoke with her husband, who said he couldn’t pick her up because the man had assaulted him. Officers cited someone for battery.

11:34 a.m. — A caller near Black Road and Big Oak Drive reported more than five horses were loose. The horses were later secured on Black Road.

12:29 p.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road, near McKnight Way, reported that someone came into the caller’s business and struck him.

2:39 p.m. — A caller at Edwards Crossing reported that someone had smashed the windows on a number of vehicles.

4:54 p.m. — A caller on Black Road, near McDaniel Road, reported that someone was poisoning her horses. Dispatchers were told in a second call that someone drove at that caller in a vehicle, possibly in an attempt to hit them. The driver then exited the vehicle and pulled out a gun while yelling about horses. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

5:30 p.m. — A caller on Bear Run Road, near Hudson Way, reported someone trespassing on their property. At one point the caller pointed a gun at the trespasser, telling him to sit. The trespasser then ran from the area.

Nevada City Police Department

12:27 a.m. — A caller on Clark Street, near Sacramento Street, reported a young woman was banging on the door and trying to get inside. The caller had never before seen the woman.

2:04 p.m. — A caller on Church Street, near Commercial Street, reported a transient camp in the area. The caller said they saw trash, sleeping bags and human waste.

3:42 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street, near Commercial Street, reported a road rage incident involving an assault. Someone was on the ground.

