Nevada County police blotter: Fleeing woman report monkey men after her

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road and Deer Park drive reported someone obnoxiously shooting a gun for hours.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported 20 vehicles blocking fire access.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported a woman ran up to his vehicle and was crying, and said a man she was with had a gun. A man in the passenger side of a truck reportedly had a pistol and then jumped out and started running. He could not be located.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Quail Post Court reported a man hurt a woman and children. A report was taken.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Scott Flat campground reported people beating and kicking a husky. A report was taken.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported two men in a physical fight over water from the spring.

7 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported a man assaulted her.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Vernon Way reported a break-in to a storage unit.

7:25 p.m. — Several callers from Lost Lake and You Bet roads reported hearing hundreds of gunshots.

9:14 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln and Wolf roads reported fireworks.

Saturday

5:06 a.m. — A caller reported receiving a text from a woman on Meadow Springs Lane saying that five people with guns here at her property, and she was hiding.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road and Archery Way reported one to two dozen goats loose, which were re-secured. At 1:46 p.m., the goats were loose again and were collected by their owner.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive reported a woman stole items.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Cliffs Place reported a man slashed a vehicle’s tires.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported 30 to 40 vehicles causing major traffic issues.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported at least 100 vehicles parked and blocking the road on both sides.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Purdons Crossing reported vehicles causing access issues.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Berggren Lane reported a tribe of eight Nigerian goats had gone off the property. They then returned.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Maybert roads reported 200 cars parked at the crossing blocking access.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and the Yuba River reported multiple cars parked into the roadway.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Greenwood Road reported a vehicle speeding down the road with two flat tires.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman running in and out of the road, who said her boyfriend was trying to kill her. She declined a ride and kept running. She then was given a ride, and was talking about someone with a gun and monkey men being after her, before she was dropped off near Mill Street. A deputy was unable to locate her.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:03 a.m. — A caller from Main and Alexander streets reported a stolen truck.

Saturday

4:10 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a drunken woman insisting on driving. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

4:22 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a man demanding to rent a room who then was outside screaming, kicking and hitting things.

6:41 a.m. — A caller from Prospect Street reported a person on a porch who then possibly was in the caller’s vehicle.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported seeing a group of men trying to unscrew the bolts in a fence.

— Liz Kellar