Nevada County Police Blotter: Firearm stolen from vehicle
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
9:37 a.m. — A caller on Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing Roads reported finding three of their goats dead, possibly from a mountain lion attack. The matter was referred to the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife.
6:40 p.m. — A caller on Robert Court and Francis Drive reported her mother threatened to kill her over a can of fudge.
Saturday
9:40 a.m. — A caller on New Rome and Snow Mountain Camp Roads reported his firearm was stolen from his vehicle.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
4:53 p.m. — A caller on Broad and Pine Streets reported that they suspected their business had been broken into, as it appeared that the locks were pried.
Saturday
2:14 a.m. — A driver on Broad and Bennett Streets was arrested under suspicion of driving while under the influence.
— John Orona
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.