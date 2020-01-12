Nevada County Police Blotter: Firearm stolen from vehicle

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:37 a.m. — A caller on Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing Roads reported finding three of their goats dead, possibly from a mountain lion attack. The matter was referred to the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife.

6:40 p.m. — A caller on Robert Court and Francis Drive reported her mother threatened to kill her over a can of fudge.

Saturday

9:40 a.m. — A caller on New Rome and Snow Mountain Camp Roads reported his firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

4:53 p.m. — A caller on Broad and Pine Streets reported that they suspected their business had been broken into, as it appeared that the locks were pried.

Saturday

2:14 a.m. — A driver on Broad and Bennett Streets was arrested under suspicion of driving while under the influence.

— John Orona