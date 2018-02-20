Nevada County Police Blotter: Fight over Monday Night Raw leaves friend on the streets

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:59 p.m. — A caller reported his niece was at a home on Race Street and a car just pulled in and there was someone in the residence. The caller said the niece was behind a locked door. Contact was made with the caller's brother-in-law who was dropping off the caller's mother. The caller's niece was unaware of it and had never met him. Everything was fine.

4:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and Empire Street reported a man in a vehicle driving with an infant in his lap, not buckled up.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported a broken water shut off valve. The caller was advised to call a plumber but refused and said "well this is a public water line."

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported a driver's side window was smashed during the day while the caller was at work.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported the well-known drum player was out playing his music. The caller requested a welfare check to make sure he didn't have a mental illness because it was really cold out.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported he had to kick his friend out of his apartment and now he wanted the police to look for him. The argument was in reference to what time Monday Night Raw was over on TV. The caller had been furious with his friend that he was confusing it with Smackdown. Both parties had been drinking. The caller was advised of the proper use of 911.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:06 a.m. — A caller from Lodestone Court reported being concerned that her son-in-law would not bring back her items at 10 a.m. like they agreed on. The caller was advised to wait it out. The caller habitually calls the son-in-law and harassing him about it. The son-in-law called saying he no longer wanted to go over there because she was creating such an issue. He was requesting a deputy pick up the items from him at a motel and bring it over there to avoid any issues. The mother said she believed he wouldn't give the deputy all the items if he didn't come to the house. They wouldn't be able to know if he did because she didn't even know what he took since she wasn't in the room when he took the items. Both parties requested contact.

8:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Jones Bar Road and Will O Wisp Court reported a suspicious truck in the area. The caller said a man was possibly sleeping inside the vehicle.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Amber Street reported theft of tools.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Lower Circle Drive reported theft of a wallet her son left in an unlocked vehicle the previous evening. The caller said a card had been used.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Bixler Place reported a landlord didn't give notice about coming on the property. The landlord was currently on the property cleaning up the outside.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported picking up a man who was walking with an infant in an infant carseat. The man told her he had run out of gas. The caller took him to get gas then dropped him off at the fairgrounds. The caller was afraid the man had actually kidnapped the baby.

2:28 p.m. — A caller hung up. On callback, there was a disturbance between neighbors. The caller was afraid it would become physical.

4:07 p.m. — A person near the corner of Thoroughbred Loop and McCourtney Road flagged down an officer. It turned out the person was trying to get exercise.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from Gray Oak Drive reported her neighbor's ram jumped the fence into the caller's property. The caller called back to say the ram went back home.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported he was supposed to take delivery of a vehicle but they were refusing to unload the vehicle unless the caller paid them directly. The caller said his contract was with the shipping company and he was supposed to pay the shipping company who would in turn pay the trucker. It was found to be a civil matter.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a customer refusing to pay for repairs to his vehicle. The caller was parked with the customer's vehicle on his truck. It was found to be a civil matter.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:11 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle had been broken into the previous night and several bags were stolen. The caller was calling on behalf of the vehicle's owner.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a man in front of the Rood Center yelling and screaming.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a vehicle pulled in and started smoking marijuana.

Saturday

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the Commercial Street lot reported two people smoking drugs near a man who was so intoxicated he'd fallen over in a sleeping bag.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sacramento reported her adult son had been allowing a woman to sneak into the residence at night without the caller's permission. The woman sneaks back out in the morning and flips the caller off if the caller sees her.

Sunday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Coyote Street reported her internet and electricity were down. The caller was concerned about a possible terrorist attack.

9:36 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Zion Street and Argall Way reported someone wearing a Budweiser box on his head. The caller felt he may have been drunk.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Gracie Road reported she locked herself out of her house. The caller was told law enforcement wouldn't help her force entry into the residence. The caller offered the option of a transfer to Cal Fire but she declined. Officers responded to the residence, finding the caller's mother at home and the doors unlocked.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Lindley Avenue reported 13 years ago his sister was having a bad menstrual cycle and took out her aggressions on him and stole his medical cannabis. The caller also said his sister stole money from him in 2008. Prior to hanging up, the caller said he also wanted his sister to be prosecuted for threats and attempted murder. Officers found the caller didn't live there.

Monday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a disgruntled customer made threats to shoot the caller in the head after being kicked out of a bar. An arrest was made on charges of threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.

6:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Broad Street reported someone on Craigslist agreed to let the caller come look at firewood he had for sale. Due to phone issues, the caller wasn't able to get ahold of the seller and went to the residence to look. When the caller got home, he got a call from the seller who said "Did you hear gunshots when you were here?" The caller said no, and the seller said "Then I missed."

— Ross Maak