Nevada County police blotter: Fight involving 15 to 20 reported in Washington

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported an elderly woman who ran into two parked vehicles. Her vehicle was towed.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Race streets reported a man hit a plastic ball at a vehicle, causing some damage. He could not be located.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported two men possibly doing drugs in the bathroom. They were contacted and one gave his brother’s name to avoid arrest on a warrant. He was arrested on suspicion of impersonating another, as well as on the warrant. A vehicle with expired registration belonged to the man’s father, but he denied knowing anything about it. It was towed.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported computer hacking.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported someone just smashed a window with a beer bottle before leaving in a truck.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to run a woman over and then was grabbing her. A report was taken and a firearm was seized as evidence.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported juveniles climbed over a fence. They could not be located.

Monday

1:46 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported people possibly trying to break into a car. They could not be located.

4:46 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Linden Avenue reported firecrackers being set off. Nothing was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from the emergency room reported an assault victim from North Ponderosa Way. She was uncooperative and a witness at the residence said she punched through a glass window.

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Birch Road reported a loud party.

5:27 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a person outside an hour ago with a flashlight.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported trespassers camping across the river.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Windwhistle Way reported a woman slumped over the wheel of an SUV parked on the side of the road. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:19 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a Facebook post about a Burning Man after-party at China Dam.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported an attempted burglary to a back slider door.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a large tree fell in the roadway.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Magnolia roads reported losing a tortoise.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the U.S. Forest Service requested several parked vehicles be cited at Highway 20 and Bowman Lake Road due to partially blocking the road.

5 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive reported people on Via Vista shooting a pellet gun.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Short Circle reported hearing five to seven gunshots. Nothing was located.

10:22 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported loud people and music.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from Poplar Road reported hearing a gunshot.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported 15 to 20 people in a physical fight. One person was then threatening another person with a firearm. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:21 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a car going up and down the street at high speed.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a motorcycle speeding up and down the street.

— Liz Kellar