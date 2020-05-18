Nevada County police blotter: Fallen ‘baby’ turns out to be stuffed animal
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 2600 block of Ridge Road reported a mailbox had been rifled through. The caller requested extra patrols.
11:23 a.m. — A man reported a woman broke a piece of slate over his head.
Support Local Journalism
12:05 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile becoming violent and breaking a window.
3:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a customer became upset over the 6-foot rule and an employee “tapped” him with her finger when he got in her face. He said she pushed him. The situation was mediated.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported a fire in the Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads area. The fire was extinguished.
7:51 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported people in a vehicle doing drugs with a glass pipe and a torch. They could not be located.
7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported multiple vehicles doing doughnuts in the parking lot.
Saturday
9:51 a.m. — A girl reported her mother choked her and pulled her hair during an argument regarding a phone.
9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported the theft of a Ford F-250.
11:37 a.m. — A woman from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported the occupants of a vehicle threw a rock and broke the window of her vehicle.
Sunday
7:16 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a half-naked man playing in a puddle.
9:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole two cans of beer the day before.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and East Main Street reported a vehicle went across all the lanes of he highway and ran into a ditch.
10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported internet fraud.
10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Daisy Court reported vandalism with rocks thrown through the windows of new homes.
11:07 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a truck.
6:13 p.m. — A caller reported two girls in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.
7:54 p.m. — A woman reported her baby had fallen and needed to be picked up. She had set off her medical alarm. The baby was a stuffed animal, which was returned to her. She was advised to stay inside for the night.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man said he stole something and wanted law enforcement called so he could get a shower. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest.
10:21 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man possibly trying to break into a vehicle. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
9:28 a.m. — A caller on Polaris Drive and McCourtney Road reported several mailboxes were broken into and mail was left on the ground.
11:35 a.m. — A driver on McCourtney and Patterson Valley roads reported their car was hit by a rock and became disabled, partially blocking the road.
4:12 p.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road and Highway 20 reported their car window was broken, their wallet was stolen, and $400 in charges was made on their card.
Saturday
8:51 a.m. — A caller on Donegal Lane and Greenhorn Road reported a firearm had been stolen from his camper within the last six months.
9:55 a.m. – A driver on Streeter Road and Highway 49 reported his back window was shot out in a road rage incident.
12:46 p.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road reported a nearby school was vandalized by six to eight teenagers. The caller reported two windows were broken and the suspects were captured on security cameras.
5:56 p.m. — A person was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after a caller on Quail Creek Road and Cortez Court reported a woman came up to his house and claimed her son tried to suffocate her with a pillow.
6:09 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported someone shooting from on top of a roof. A warning was issued.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone shooting, possibly at a bear that just came through the yard. There was a mom and three baby cubs.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail and Gracie Road reported a possible child abduction of an autistic 7-year-old girl. She was located.
1:02 p.m. — A man reported being harassed and told to leave by another man telling him “the most diabolical things.”
3:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man was the victim of an online scam.
7:34 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman had been head-butted and strangled by a man last week.
9:33 p.m. — A caller from Julia Ranch Road reported hearing a fight with a gunshot and someone yelling. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
2:21 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street reported she was assaulted by a woman on the bus. The caller said a red-haired woman was throwing up on the bus and threw a drink at her and the bus driver. The woman was not able to be located and a report was taken.
11:02 p.m. — A driver on Sacramento and Prospect streets was arrested under suspicion of being intoxicated while in public and trespassing.
Saturday
9:09 a.m. — The Public Works Department removed property from an abandoned camp site near Sacramento Street,
5:39 p.m. — A woman was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance after a caller from a business on Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported she stole money from a tip jar, started arguments with employees and smoked something from a glass pipe.
Sunday
5:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on Nevada Street reported a drunken woman was yelling and pushing people. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
— John Orona and Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User