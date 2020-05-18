Nevada County police blotter: Fallen ‘baby’ turns out to be stuffed animal

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 2600 block of Ridge Road reported a mailbox had been rifled through. The caller requested extra patrols.

11:23 a.m. — A man reported a woman broke a piece of slate over his head.

12:05 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile becoming violent and breaking a window.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a customer became upset over the 6-foot rule and an employee “tapped” him with her finger when he got in her face. He said she pushed him. The situation was mediated.

4:56 p.m. — A caller reported a fire in the Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads area. The fire was extinguished.

7:51 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported people in a vehicle doing drugs with a glass pipe and a torch. They could not be located.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported multiple vehicles doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

Saturday

9:51 a.m. — A girl reported her mother choked her and pulled her hair during an argument regarding a phone.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported the theft of a Ford F-250.

11:37 a.m. — A woman from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported the occupants of a vehicle threw a rock and broke the window of her vehicle.

Sunday

7:16 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a half-naked man playing in a puddle.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole two cans of beer the day before.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and East Main Street reported a vehicle went across all the lanes of he highway and ran into a ditch.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported internet fraud.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Daisy Court reported vandalism with rocks thrown through the windows of new homes.

11:07 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a truck.

6:13 p.m. — A caller reported two girls in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

7:54 p.m. — A woman reported her baby had fallen and needed to be picked up. She had set off her medical alarm. The baby was a stuffed animal, which was returned to her. She was advised to stay inside for the night.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man said he stole something and wanted law enforcement called so he could get a shower. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a man possibly trying to break into a vehicle. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:28 a.m. — A caller on Polaris Drive and McCourtney Road reported several mailboxes were broken into and mail was left on the ground.

11:35 a.m. — A driver on McCourtney and Patterson Valley roads reported their car was hit by a rock and became disabled, partially blocking the road.

4:12 p.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road and Highway 20 reported their car window was broken, their wallet was stolen, and $400 in charges was made on their card.

Saturday

8:51 a.m. — A caller on Donegal Lane and Greenhorn Road reported a firearm had been stolen from his camper within the last six months.

9:55 a.m. – A driver on Streeter Road and Highway 49 reported his back window was shot out in a road rage incident.

12:46 p.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road reported a nearby school was vandalized by six to eight teenagers. The caller reported two windows were broken and the suspects were captured on security cameras.

5:56 p.m. — A person was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after a caller on Quail Creek Road and Cortez Court reported a woman came up to his house and claimed her son tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported someone shooting from on top of a roof. A warning was issued.

Sunday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported someone shooting, possibly at a bear that just came through the yard. There was a mom and three baby cubs.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail and Gracie Road reported a possible child abduction of an autistic 7-year-old girl. She was located.

1:02 p.m. — A man reported being harassed and told to leave by another man telling him “the most diabolical things.”

3:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man was the victim of an online scam.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman had been head-butted and strangled by a man last week.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from Julia Ranch Road reported hearing a fight with a gunshot and someone yelling. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

2:21 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street reported she was assaulted by a woman on the bus. The caller said a red-haired woman was throwing up on the bus and threw a drink at her and the bus driver. The woman was not able to be located and a report was taken.

11:02 p.m. — A driver on Sacramento and Prospect streets was arrested under suspicion of being intoxicated while in public and trespassing.

Saturday

9:09 a.m. — The Public Works Department removed property from an abandoned camp site near Sacramento Street,

5:39 p.m. — A woman was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance after a caller from a business on Zion Street and Providence Mine Road reported she stole money from a tip jar, started arguments with employees and smoked something from a glass pipe.

Sunday

5:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on Nevada Street reported a drunken woman was yelling and pushing people. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— John Orona and Liz Kellar