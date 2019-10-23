Nevada County police blotter: Ex following man, taking photos, posting memes

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:53 a.m. — A caller from City Hall reported a possible drug deal outside.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a vehicle at the gas station that had been stolen last week. The driver was trying to leave in the vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for assault. The juveniles was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a burglary to a vehicle with items stolen.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a customer had been assaulted at the gas station. The victim declined a report.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported check fraud.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a boy trying to stab people with pens and swinging a pipe. He was cited on suspicion of battery.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported ongoing drug activity by juveniles.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and East Main Street requested traffic control due to people at the gas stations “losing their minds” and getting verbally aggressive.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a theft from a dryer.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man on a bicycle looking into cars.

10:29 p.m. — A man reported his ex hacked his Google account and was trying to hit him. A report was taken.

Wednesday

4:44 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported someone just rang the doorbell and requested extra patrols.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:29 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia School reported a burglary to a maintenance shed.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Hidden Ranch Road reported an attempted attack by a pit bull. The owner was issued a warning.

9:17 a.m. — A man reported his child’s mother and her friends were following him everywhere he goes, taking photos and videos and posting memes about him online.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the Grass Valley School District office reported school-owned vehicles had been tampered with.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Fawnbrook Access Road reported two men in a car checking mailboxes, possibly involved in a recent mail theft, who fled the scene.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive reported a woman claiming to be ISIS and refusing to leave. She could not be located.

5:49 p.m. — Several callers from Cascade Shores reported multiple gunshots. Nothing could be located.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported a juvenile vandalizing property and making weapons from broken items.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter and McCourtney roads reported firecrackers being set off in the area. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported the theft of tools.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported receiving a fraudulent bill.

— Liz Kellar