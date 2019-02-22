Nevada County Police Blotter: Everyone’s a critic … man reported playing drums poorly

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:39 a.m. — A caller reported theft of a cell phone from his hand on Wednesday when the caller was on the 100 block of Mill Street. The caller tried to chase the suspect but was unable to keep up due to icy conditions. The caller said someone was answering the phone but hanging up.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle accidentally called while scraping ice off a windshield.

9:47 a.m. — A caller reported a man who pushes a hospital gurney all around town left the gurney covered in a tarp near the corner of Race Street and South Auburn Street. The caller was concerned for the man's welfare and hoped the property wouldn't be left for too long.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Kate Hayes Street reported transients living in a garage in the caller's rental. The caller wanted the garage checked, saying there was garbage and a bag that said "Grass Valley Police" on it. Officers found abandoned property left in the caller's backyard, but no crime.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick reported two female shoplifters.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two female shoplifters.

8:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a man playing drums poorly. Officers were unable to locate the man.

8:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bank Street and Mill Street reported seeing a man with a skull mask over the bottom half of his face. The caller said she had seen multiple posts lately advising of the man's suspicious behavior around town.

11:47 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 800 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear, a probation violation, giving a false ID and driving on a suspended license.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

1:59 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Paradise Lane and East Brookview Drive reported hearing a man and woman screaming "help us." Officers were unable to locate them.

7:03 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported someone broke open a door. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism.

9:20 a.m. — A caller reported a tree down over the caller's vehicle and the caller was unable to get the vehicle out. A tree was also hanging over a phone line and may fall.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Combie reported three people took items from a store.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man in a vehicle was aggressively driving two nights previous but the caller didn't report it at the time. The vehicle was back on the scene near a picnic table.

1:15 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Streeter Road reported a woman walking and falling over numerous times. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Circle reported his neighbor just said he would rather slit the caller's throat that see him again. The caller left his residence because he was fearful of what his neighbor was going to do. The caller returned home and the subject was in the street screaming and swearing, threatening the caller and other neighbors. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

7:28 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lost River Road and Purdon Road reported a van with a "southwestern motif" parked near mailboxes for the last several days. The caller also reported suspicious noises associated with the vehicle, possible someone living inside. The caller also had his laundry stolen from in front of the Nevada City courthouse, saying it was unknown if it was related. The caller requested extra patrol, then said there wasn't enough patrol in the area because of all the slime.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:33 a.m. —A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported one or two people occupying a transient camp.

3 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported theft of a planter bucket with clothes in it from in front of the courthouse.

3:29 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Church Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak