Nevada County police blotter: ‘Emo’ teen reported walking with possible AR-15

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

1:45 a.m. — A woman in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported she had been assaulted.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sutton Way reported two men with knives out, possibly in a physical fight. No charges were requested.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Woodland Way reported someone was trying to steal a car and was hit with a shovel before leaving the scene. A person was cited on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and attempted vehicle theft.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone tried to use a fake $100 bill.

10:41 p.m. — A man in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a possibly stolen vehicle, then said he had a run-in with Hell’s Angels. His vehicle had been towed two days previously.

11:39 p.m. — A caller reported a drunken woman had dragged a 5 year old down the stairs. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:11 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported trespassers in the old HEW building.

6:22 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported finding a man sleeping in a playhouse. The man was chased off. He could not be located during a check of the property.

10:45 a.m. — A woman reported a man stole her “unemployment card” and was harassing her physically and verbally.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Alta Street reported two women stole bags of items and left.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a teenage boy walking down the road carrying a possible AR-15, which might also be a toy. He looked “emo.”

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported a man refusing to leave. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of resisting arrest.

7:02 p.m. — A caller reported a man was being blackmailed.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported drag-racing vehicles.

10:24 p.m. — A woman from Old Downieville Highway reported a neighbor running a tractor and said she was going to start a fight. She was advised there was no noise ordinance in the county and said she didn’t care. She said if she went and talked to the man, he would start a fight because he is a jerk. She was advised to avoid contact and was willing to sign a complaint.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Aragon Way reported a man screaming and pounding on stuff.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from Pello Lane reported squatters in a residence, with the doorknobs ripped off and booze bottles and cigarettes inside. A woman was cited on unknown charges and a man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and vandalism.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported that transients had been starting fires and stealing mail in the area.

— Liz Kellar