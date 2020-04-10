Nevada County police blotter: Email scammer threatens to release ‘illicit’ video

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of items from a vehicle.

11:44 a.m. — A woman said she is a local transient and noticed all the other transients are gone. She was wondering where they all went and was told by dispatch that “we are not hiding the transients.”

4:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man with a metal pipe in his hand, threatening to break windows in the parking lot. He was in a green van with a woman in the passenger seat with a fake parrot on her shoulder. They were gone when an officer arrived.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man urinating on the building. He was gone when an officer arrived.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an erratic woman had been asked to leave multiple times in the last few days and was back. She was warned against trespassing.

7:47 p.m. — Two tent sites were located on Loma Rica Ranch property and two people were advised against trespassing.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman was yelling outside. She was cited on suspicion of trespassing and released.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Brooks roads reported vandalism to a vehicle.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a woman hanging out the side of a truck who claimed the man driving has been hitting her. The suspect drove to Plaza Drive and then fled on foot.

11:02 a.m. — A woman reported receiving an email stating someone was going to make a video of her and send it to her contacts.

12:11 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a threatening email.

12:33 p.m. — A woman from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported her mailbox and paper box had been vandalized.

2:59 p.m. — A caller reported a conspiracy to engage in illegal activity, with people in the North San Juan area organizing a mass protest Sunday afternoon against the lockdown, via Facebook.

3:34 p.m. — A woman from Cedar Springs Road reported a checking account had been hacked and a credit card opened in her name after someone hacked her Paypal account.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a person in a truck trying to give out free meat.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a physical fight.

6:15 p.m. — A woman from Gold Drive reported an email scam, saying they knew her passwords and if she didn’t pay, they would send out an email that would be illicit in nature.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Cameo Drive reported a physical fight involving a man and a teen. No medical attention was needed.

10:11 p.m. — A caller reported a woman had been scammed.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Commercial and Main streets reported the theft of a vehicle. It was located in Rocklin.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported a camp had been set up with a campfire. One person was cited and released on suspicion of trespassing and others were warned against trespassing.

10:05 a.m. — A caller form a business on Sacramento Street reported a woman causing a disturbance due to not having any money. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:26 p.m. — A man from Coyote Street reported he opened his car door when a woman approached him and she then tried to get inside and steal his dog. She left on foot and might be under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Liz Kellar