Nevada County police blotter: Elderly woman agitated because daughter won’t answer phone

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft to the quarter machine with the machine vandalized and quarters stolen.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of East Main Street reported a former employee had not returned keys worth an estimated $14. A report was taken.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a man was pepper sprayed while driving after pulling over because a vehicle was honking at him.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from the fire station on Sierra College Drive reported a burglary to the training ground boxes.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a customer refusing to pay a bill for more than $1,000.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a person refusing to wear a mask or a face shield. He was gone when an officer arrived.

5:35 p.m. — An agitated elderly woman on Old Tunnel Road was “yell talking” about trying to call her daughter, who never picks up.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported ongoing drug activity and requested extra patrols.

10 p.m. — A man from Rockwood Drive reported the mother of his child, against whom he has a restraining order, came into his house. She left when he told her he was calling the police and he began following her down Highway 49. The woman had custody, and he was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported vehicles doing burnouts.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

6:59 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Ridge Court reported a vehicle had been stolen from an open garage.

7:24 a.m. — A caller from the CHP requested assistance with retrieving a stolen quad from Norambuaga Lane, on property where there are about 30 squatters.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported the theft of tools.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Livingston Drive reported a woman passed improperly and threw a cup with some coffee in it at the caller.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Red Lane reported illegal camping.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Greenlee Road reported a neighbor shot the caller’s horse.

4:26 p.m. — A woman from Polaris Lane reported someone has been writing checks in her name.

5:18 p.m. — A man from Walker Drive reported he let an ex-girlfriend stay at his house and he returned from work to find her naked in the bathtub after drinking his roommate’s alcohol. He put her pants back on and carried her to his room, but she now was unresponsive.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a woman in a vehicle in his driveway, with the vehicle still running, with the music blasting and the doors locked. She was twitching and hunched over and did not seem conscious. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported a man yelling obscenities and blasting music. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and resisting arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

7:32 a.m. — A caller reported having dropped a phone on Commercial Street Sunday, and tracked it to North San Juan and Yuba City.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a man looking into windows and circling a building. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger and violating probation, as well as for an outstanding warrant.

