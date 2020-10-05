Nevada County police blotter: Drunken woman accuses neighbor of hiding her husband
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
12:34 a.m. — More than 20 patrons at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way were being served alcohol after 12:30 a.m.
9:32 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a fraud.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported someone “blew out” a vehicle window.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed address reported a man beat anther man up.
5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a 17-year-old boy was hitting a woman.
8:41 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road reported a woman trying to leave the scene after driving into a ditch and hitting a pole. A woman was arrested on charges of child endangerment, driving under the influence of a drug, possessing controlled substances, being an addict while driving, and bringing drugs into jail.
8:59 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Chester Street reported her ballot was stolen out of he mailbox and thrown onto her neighbor’s roof.
9:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Race Street reported the theft of a dog.
Saturday
12:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole beer and left.
12:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Colfax East reported a very drunken woman just “barged” into the house and accused him of hiding her husband.
1:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a very drunken woman outside yelling, then the neighbors started yelling at her to be quiet. At 1:49 a.m., she was outside yelling again.
11:10 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Scandling Avenue reported a person walking down the street with a knife. A woman as arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest, as well as several warrants.
12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man pulling his pants down in front of customers. He was cited on unknown charges.
2:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported multiple vehicle with Trump signs causing traffic issues. Other callers reported vehicle running stop signs and being disruptive.
6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight with four or five people involved. They then left the area.
9:33 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a man was drunk and under the influence of a controlled substance. He had been taken to the hospital for an overdose but left against medical advice and now was lying down on the side of the road. A report was taken.
Sunday
12:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported several people playing with chainsaws and weedwhackers. They were gone when an officer arrived.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from Bresee Place reported an unlocked vehicle had been gone through, with nothing taken. Extra patrols were requested.
6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman in a physical fight.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Combie Road reported three Mustangs traveling northbound at 100 mph.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Aragon Way reported a person locked in a room, beating the walls and yelling. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from Sunrise Lane reported a burglary.
5:59 p.m. — A man from Rodeo Way reported a neighbor tried to shoot out his garage light.
6:42 p.m. — A caller from You Bet and Sontag Hill roads reported finding a gas can that had previously set on fire.
8:27 p.m. — A caller from Turtleback Hill Road reported a woman might have been drugged at a bar.
9:21 p.m. — A caller from Thunder Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
8:30 p.m. — A caller from Great Oak Court reported an injured mountain lion heading toward Pioneer Park. It could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
