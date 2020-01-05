Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man wearing clown nose using sweatshirt like sword

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:04 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a burglary, with the door and windows smashed and items thrown everywhere.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported mailboxes had been broken into.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a broken window at the bus stop.

10:58 a.m. — A man from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported his new registration sticker was not sticking to his bike, and said it was an emergency. He was advised to use tape. He then called to say he didn’t want the bike anymore and he was tricked into giving away all his money. He then began cussing and yelling and said he was going to hurt someone. When asked if he was armed, he said he was armed with his fists. The situation was worked out.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a possible drug overdose.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Ophir Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was transported to the hospital.

1:03 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a stolen wallet.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported a customer left without paying.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported the theft of a cat.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a man with a shirt wrapped around his head, spinning around, jumping up and down and “not acting right.” He was cited on unknown charges.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of mail.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman stole $200 worth of makeup and left in a vehicle.

Saturday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from Catherine Lane reported a person who had been going through cars fled on foot.

2:08 a.m. — A caller from Rustic Lane reported a man trying doorknobs. He could not be located.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the driver of a vehicle was passed out and hitting other vehicles. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released on $8,000 bond.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported two men making drug transactions. They could not be located.

5:34 p.m. — A caller reported two women jumped the fence into Elisabeth Daniels Park.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man tried to steal several bottles of Jack Daniels. Two bottles were broken and one bottle was recovered. He left on foot and could not be located.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from Barby Drive reported a man wearing a mask next to a car, who took off running when confronted.

Sunday

12:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Taylorville Rad reported a man slamming items into a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:11 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported finding drugs.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a phone theft.

12:44 p.m. — A man from Darkhorse Drive reported a confrontation with a tow truck driver that ended with the driver pushing him.

2:10 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud via Venmo.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a burglary.

5:18 p.m. — Several callers from Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from Murphy and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a tree down and blocking the road.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road and Logue Lane reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported a man trying to run over two women, who then hit one of the women. She did not appear injured.

Saturday

3:05 a.m. — A caller from Laurentian Way reported a drunken woman threatening the caller with an ax because the caller hid the car keys from her. A person was taken to the hospital and cited on unknown charges.

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported the theft of magnetic business signs from a vehicle.

1:46 p.m. — A man from Lark Street reported he is a registered sex offender and people have been harassing him and passing out flyers with his address.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road reported a stolen Ford van.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported a drunken man wearing a clown nose was hitting the door with his sweatshirt as if it was a sword. He then left, staggering through the brush.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a man in a red hat and red mask was violently throwing rocks at vehicles. He could not be located.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Highway 20 reported two men in a physical fight.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Hoffman Street reported a stolen vehicle.

— Liz Kellar