Nevada County Police Blotter: Drunken man waiting for local celebrity

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported the theft of a pickup truck.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man throwing rocks at a woman. They were going their separate ways.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunken man nodding off and harassing people. He said he was waiting for a local celebrity to show up. He was taken home.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man throwing a fit and kicking a dumpster. He was drunk and irate, but did not fit the criteria of being drunk in public and was released.

Monday

12:08 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Oak Street reported hearing two gunshots. Nothing was located during an area check.

1:34 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported hearing people walking around on the roof. Juveniles were admonished and released to a parent.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — A caller from Meadowlark Court reported someone in a backyard. A report was taken.

12:50 a.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported a physical fight with a man punching a woman. The man left before a deputy arrived and could not be located.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Way reported vandalism to a vehicle with a shattered window.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported drug use had occurred the previous day, with people on the ground unable to move and drooling.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Golden Oak Place reported a person stole a wheelbarrow and refused to return it.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra and Lower Circle drives reported a man possibly trying to break into a residence, who then left.

12:38 p.m. — A girl reported her grandfather threw her and she hit her head. She was cleared medically and did not want to press charges.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and St. Ledger Forest reported a burglary to a vehicle.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported a vehicle burglary involving stolen credit cards, and someone was now using the cards around town.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Cedar Ridge Drive reported a bear, and was concerned because there were children outside.

4:34 p.m. — A State Parks ranger requested assistance in responding to a report of shots fired at Bridgeport. Nothing was located.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported two women stole a large amount of cosmetics and left in a vehicle.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Road reported hearing five or six gunshots and yelling on a property where there is a large marijuana grow. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

3:19 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported two men and a woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

3:30 a.m. — Multiple callers from Woods Court and Railroad Avenue reported a person yelling and screaming. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:33 a.m. — A woman from Zion Street reported taking two knives from a man she said was a murderer.

— Liz Kellar