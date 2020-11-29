Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man reports roommate for opening windows

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pine Needle Lane reported a dead buck on the side of the road and hoped someone could go save the meat.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Bethel Church Way reported a burglary to a shed, and the theft of a propane tank and tools.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Roving Way reported the theft of gravel.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Roving Way reported a vicious dog that was loose. A report was taken.

12:43 p.m. — A woman from Penn Valley Drive reported a man bit her hand. He said that she stuck her hand in his mouth and made him bleed, and he did bite down to get her hand away from him. A report was taken.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a neighbor hit the caller’s dog with a broom.

5:18 p.m. — A woman sought treatment at the emergency room for a gunshot wound after hiking near the Spenceville gun range. She said she did not notice it until she had left the area. A report was taken.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Sunrise Heights and Alta Street reported a vehicle abandoned in the intersection.

Saturday

6:54 a.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway was very drunk and called several times. He was mad at his roommate for opening the windows.

10:28 a.m. — Several callers from Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported a buck walking around with Christmas lights around its antlers.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Copper Drive reported a 4 year old and 6 year old in the street who were lost. They said they had jumped a backyard fence to play in the woods. The family was located and had been looking for them for 45 minutes.

2:10 p.m. — A woman from Penn Valley wanted to bring a relative in to the Grass Valley Police Department for drug testing because he had been hitting himself and acting erratically. She was advised the department would not perform a random drug test “just because.”

8:14 p.m. — A woman from Carrie Drive reported an injured fawn. When advised it would likely be dispatched, she said she would take it to her vet office.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from Moss Rock Court reported hearing gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Wyoming Road reported possible mail theft.

Saturday

4:45 p.m. — A caller from a gas station on Lower Grass Valley Road reported a gas pump had been pulled out by a vehicle.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported two trucks driving recklessly, with the drivers honking and flipping people off and going about 100 mph.

— Liz Kellar