Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man reported to be pole dancing with stop sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:25 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported a burglary to a pool house with surveillance equipment taken.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man broke a phone. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and damaging a wireless device.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of a mountain bike.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man shoplifting and smoking in the store. The man refused to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man outside swinging a knife. No contraband was found.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

10:32 a.m. — A caller from High Sierra Way reported 20 goats on her property.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported a man going crazy on a dirt bike, riding out of control and speeding. He could not be located.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Woolman Lane reported a man breaking items in a residence.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a man threatening another man with an axe. Both were reported to be drunk and one was bleeding. The victim said his arm was gushing blood and he was taken to the hospital. The victim did not want battery charges, and the assault with a deadly weapon accusation was unfounded.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported neighbors drinking and playing video games all day. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive and McCourtney Road reported a man was yelling at her to slow down and throwing rocks at her vehicle. There was no damage and she did not want to press charges.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a bullet just hit a propane tank.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West Broad Street reported a drunken man in a tie-dyed T-shirt staggering into traffic and pole dancing with a stop sign.

— Liz Kellar