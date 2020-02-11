Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man banging on wrong door

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported vandalism to multiple areas on the property.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a burglary and the theft of five full propane tanks.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Fairmont Drive reported vandalism with paint on a garage door, possibly from a paintball.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a counterfeit check.

4:55 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

6:14 p.m. — A woman reported a man was drunk and threw a beer can at her eye. She did not need medical attention.

11:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of LeDuc Street reported a man was yelling, “Let me in, I live here,” and banging on the door of a house that was vacant and up for rent. He then walked to the house next door and a woman answered, saying, “Don’t come home drunk again.” He was contacted and was OK at his residence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a buck tangled in a fence. It could not be located.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Woodpecker Ravine Road reported trespassing and vandalism.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a large aggressive dog. A warning was issued.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported a squatter.

11:59 a.m. — A man from McCourtney Road reported a woman with no shoes was swinging a tree limb at him and then was hitting his car. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:33 p.m. — A woman from John Born Road requested a call regarding her dog attacking a neighbor’s goat.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a trespasser taking items from a property.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported a burglary.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported drugs smuggled in a body cavity.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Rattlesnake Road reported a power line down in the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:28 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a toxic substance in the air.

— Liz Kellar