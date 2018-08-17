Nevada County Police Blotter: Drunk woman reported yelling at vehicles

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:31 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and the Brighton underpass reported a woman sitting close to the fog line.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South School Street reported a nearby neighbor yelling at parents dropping off their children.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Tinloy Street reported a large group of transients passing around drugs smoking, and it looks like Burning Man.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Glenbrook Drive reported her neighbor's dogs just killed her bunny. The caller was very irate and said she would shoot the dogs. The caller didn't have a firearm. The caller said she was going to follow the dogs if they left and was advised against it. She disconnected.

1:57 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Tinloy Street. A person was arrested on charges of resisting a public officer, failure to comply with a court order and public intoxication.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported an argument between two customers inside a store.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported an argument with a person. The caller locked herself in her office and recorded the verbal assault that was over parking issues. When advised officers would be there as soon they were available, she said no she needed them there then and hung up.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Success Mine Loop reported threats via text message. The caller believed she may have received a threat when she received a call from someone she believed to be her ex boyfriend's girlfriend telling her to "rest up" which made her uneasy.

7:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and West Olympia Drive reported a drunk woman yelling at vehicles.

Friday

2:17 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Glenwood Road said his dogs were trying to get to something that he heard outside. An area check was made an nothing suspicious was seen or heard.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

7:17 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a man sitting on the side of the road playing with a lighter.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Thundershower Retreat reported his neighbor shooting within 500 feet of his house. The caller sounded very drunk and said his neighbor was "off the hook" and deputies need to "take care of business." The caller said deputies responded three weeks ago for the same issue and his tax dollars are being wasted. After being transferred, the caller was back on the line advising he was going to shoot back.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place requested a pickup of a friendly dog and cat. The caller said there was a restraining order against the animals' owner and he wasn't allowed back on the property.

1:03 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Greenhorn Road and Jones Ridge Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear, evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

2:47 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Omega Road reported a reckless driver in a bright red Tesla.

3:26 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported theft of tools. The caller said three witnesses could ID the theft suspect.

4:42 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported someone threw a lit cigarette out of a vehicle. The caller had a picture of the vehicle and the cigarette.

5:56 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a woman sitting on the curb almost in traffic.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported being a tow truck driver that picked up a woman from her vehicle and she started going crazy in the truck. The woman was throwing unknown items at the driver.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported being a staff supervisor and got a phone call saying there were en route to find their "drug mule." Previous contacts from the number made the statement, "I want my money b***h."

10:49 p.m. — A caller from Havlan Lane reported someone just tried to get into her residence. The caller was awoken to the dog barking and alarm activation and an unknown person struck the front door loudly.

— Ross Maak