Nevada County Police Blotter: Drunk neighbor causing disturbance was playing video game

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported two transients sleeping under a no loitering sign.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported her roommate slapped her the previous night. The caller said the roommate was drunk.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported theft of a cell phone from an unlocked vehicle.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman just grabbed water from a hot water dispenser and poured it on a manager's face. A person was arrested on charges of battery.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a parking lot who tended to hide between vehicles. The caller said that night the man started to approach a worker leaving. Officers weren't able to locate the man.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mcknight Way reported a drummer at the entrance of a business. The caller was almost hysterical over the situation.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane requested a 28-year-old son be removed from a residence who was screaming and distressing an ill father. The son left.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man sleeping in a lobby and refusing to leave. A person was arrested on two charges of failure to appear.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported her drunk neighbor yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers found people playing video games.

11:11 p.m. — A person on the 300 block of Mill Street was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

Wednesday

2:57 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of resisting an executive officer, giving a false ID and two counts of post-release community supervision.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

3:59 a.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported people flying drones over his property and spraying his security cameras. The caller said there were some guys with a razor or a quad up the road.

5:16 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported at least two people trying to break into her house, possibly with firearms. The caller was locked inside with the doors locked. She said she was robbed the previous night and they were trying to take her medicinal marijuana. The caller then said she thought they were inside the house and she was locked in a bedroom. The caller said she had a BB gun but they disarmed it the previous night. The caller said the suspect told her he would protect her from her ex who she thought was stealing the marijuana when in reality it was the suspect doing the stealing.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a deer that appeared to have been poached on the caller's property. The deer were up and feeding the previous night but appeared later to have been gutted.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Airport Road reported promiscuous shooting heard coming from the area. Officers found someone shooting on their own property.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported someone's pot bellied pig came to her residence. The caller called back saying the pig was reunited with its owner.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Birchville Road reported he didn't know what his emergency was and said his wife went to town earlier but hadn't returned.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Larkspur Lane reported seeing a teenage girl running across the pasture carrying a rifle. The caller said he learned she was shooting at his neighbor's ducks. The caller said he was concerned because a horse was shot a couple of weeks ago and thought there might be a connection.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported he caught a computer hacker in Arizona. The caller said he had evidence on the computer at a motel in Grass Valley.

— Ross Maak