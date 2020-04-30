Nevada County police blotter: Drummer reported for practicing with windows open

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:06 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a dog.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a woman stole items. She was gone when an officer arrived.

9:54 a.m. — A caller reported a man breaking quarantine by having people over and having play dates with other children.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a cart, blocking a doorway and refusing to leave. He then was running back and forth, acting aggressively and “dancing” in the parking lot. He was gone when an officer arrived.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a fire.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Lamarque Court and Brighton Street reported a vehicle had been broken into.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported a drug deal involving a Lexus whose driver gave the caller a “peace sign,” which the caller didn’t like.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man and woman ripping off caution tape. They left after a verbal confrontation.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported a drummer practicing with the windows open.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1:24 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported hearing a gunshot.

4:28 a.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported hearing a gunshot.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from John Barleycorn Road reported fraudulent activity on a savings account. The bank had recovered the lost funds.

12:35 p.m. — A man from Lazy Valley Road reported he had been knocked out and kicked in the face on April 24.

12:54 p.m. — A man from Combie Road reported a storage unit had been broken into.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Countrywood Lane reported someone cut holes in a fence.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a fraud sent by text.

5:43 p.m. — A woman from North Meadow View Drive and Howard Lane reported she had been dragged by a truck after a verbal dispute. The suspect might be under the influence of meth and also threatened to damage her vehicle. She did not need medical attention and a report was taken.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported a drunken man was trying to fight people and was being held down. He said he was held against his will and almost killed. A report was taken.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported 50 to 60 people having a meeting next to a church. No one was located.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek and Dixon roads reported a man taking a gas can, cooler and wheelbarrow from a vacant house. The caller said he chased the man, who then confronted him. He was advised to leave the area but did not acknowledge the warnings. A man was arrested on unknown charges.

9:20 p.m. — A woman from Lone Pine Drive reported she was in a physical fight with a man and they had been pushing each other before he took her phone. She advised he was “racist against cops.” A report was taken.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a man was drunk and throwing tools around. He then was beating up another man. A man was arrested on a warrant.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:21 p.m. — A caller from South Pine and Cabin streets reported ongoing issues with transients sleeping on a porch.

1:57 p.m. — A man from Sugarloaf Mountain Road reported a man threatened his life and threw rocks at him.

— Liz Kellar