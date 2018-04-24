Nevada County Police Blotter: Driver’s car window mysteriously shatters

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported his mom freaking out, throwing things and tackling the caller. The caller said no drinking, drugs or weapons were involved and that his mother was calming down. Officers found there was no altercation, the son was refusing to go to school and the mom was yelling at her son. The situation was mediated.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported someone wouldn't give her belongings back. The situation was mediated.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Pampas Drive reported ongoing drug activity, saying there was a man selling meth in the area.

5:39 p.m. — A person in front of the police department was a delivery driver with packages for a neighboring business. The driver was told to return in the morning.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone had been living in the parking lot for the last two weeks. The caller then said the person had left.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported someone refused to give her dog back after they found it loose.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone on drugs passing out while sitting on a utility box.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported being a manager and someone attempted to hit her with his vehicle.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported someone in a dumpster smashing things and causing a noise disturbance.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone not leaving the property and panhandling.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8:21 a.m. — A caller called twice. It was a child playing with a phone. Contact was made with a parent who didn't know his old phone still had the capability to call 911. The parent was advised.

9:43 a.m. — A caller From Tyler Foote Crossing Road requested a woman be escorted off the property. The caller said the woman was harassing people and being belligerent. The caller called back saying the woman left the area.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Sisson Road reported a neighbor continued to play loud music.

12:36 p.m. —A caller from Penn Valley Drive said someone put his tent at the creek behind an address and was yelling and screaming. The caller said the man was going through a tenant's garbage at 11:30 the night before. The man was warned of trespassing.

12:48 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported traveling westbound and his driver side window shattered. He said he didn't know if someone threw something off an overpass.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Pau Hana Way requested a phone number for a senior living center in north Natomas. The caller was provided with a phone number.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone on a motorcycle refusing to move the bike. The man threatened to kick the caller's butt. The man voluntarily complied and the motorcycle left.

5:07 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a disabled vehicle in a lane with smoke coming out of it.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported decorating their backyard with light strings. As soon as they turned them on the neighbor started yelling belligerently at them with personal attacks.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported theft of a vehicle.

— Ross Maak