Nevada County Police Blotter: Driver tosses beer can out window, passes on right

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:10 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar road reported her brother possibly being shot. The caller kept getting messages saying her brother had been shot.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from Queens Court reported burglary to a residence where she was house sitting.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Green Haven Lane reported her brother took a sledgehammer to her car and left.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported prescription drugs were mailed to her address that don’t belong to her. She called back and said she investigated herself and got to the bottom of it.

3:59 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported someone threw a beer can out the window and passed vehicles on the right.

6:35 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Adam Avenue reported a woman in the middle of the road screaming.

8:39 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported someone laying on the edge of the overpass. The caller thought he may fall off or was possible dead. Officers were unable to locate the man.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported several vehicles following her. The caller said she had witnessed crimes and wasn’t a victim of a crime and thought the vehicles following her were doing so to keep her from talking to police.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:46 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Nimrod Street and Nile Street reported a woman screaming for help in the area for the past 10-15 minutes.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a woman had been in a business talking to herself for about two hours and asked the employees to call the police.

— Ross Maak