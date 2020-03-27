Nevada County police blotter: Driver reported to pull gun in road rage incident

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:52 a.m. — A caller from the ER reported a woman had been pepper sprayed by a man.

2:46 a.m. — A woman who sounded drunk reported the governor has an emergency and kept saying “internet.” On callback, she reported Tomi Lahren was threatening Gov. Gavin Newsom. She then called back to ask for the FBI.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway requested extra patrols for early morning shopping hours for the elderly, pregnant women and first responders.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man making people uncomfortable and telling people he is part of a dance committee, knows the president and is trying to get signatures on a petition. He told a police officer he is petitioning for a presidential run in 2020, and agreed to move along.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported her EBT card was stolen and $600 in charges were made.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a stolen vehicle.

3:18 p.m. — A caller reported someone was using a woman’s identity to order items and have them delivered.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle fire.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from West Main and South Auburn streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a person trying to break in, banging on the door and screaming, “Open up.” A person was cited on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

10:24 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of Neal Street reported a person was banging on the door for 30 minutes and ran away when she finally went to open the door.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

5:58 a.m. — A man reported hitting a mountain lion on Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive.

7:08 a.m. — A woman from Jackass Flats Road reported someone tried to open her front door, and she has put all her heavy furniture in front of the door so no one can get in. She said they want the cannabis in her home.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Forest View Drive reported an ongoing issue with a barking dog that had now been locked outside in the rain and snow. A warning was issued to the owner.

8:55 a.m. — A man from Cremarosa Place reported two dogs attacked and killed three goats. He shot one of the dogs and the other ran off.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Barr Ranch roads reported two dogs harassing livestock.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Hill Creek Drive reported receiving threatening scam emails.

11:26 a.m. — A man from Fawn Hill Drive reported a fraudulent $998 charge on a credit card for a flight from Beijing to L.A.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Milhous Drive reported a man pulled a gun on another person, possibly in a road rage incident. Another caller reported the suspect was passed by a driver in a Dodge, cut off traffic and then pulled a gun on the Dodge driver. They fought and then the suspect left the scene.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported a dog was tied with a rope in the bed of a truck with a kennel, and had not been off the rope for four months. A warning was issued to the owner.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Brookview Drive Circle reported a physical fight involving two men. One of the men was reported to be on acid and had a gun. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was contacted and said there was no gun and the other party was not under the influence of any substance.

10:31 p.m. — A caller reported he came out of his bedroom and can’t find any of his family members. They had all gone for a walk.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:32 p.m. — A caller reported a man caused a disturbance on the Deer Creek trail with a woman who passed him, saying he hoped he got the virus on her.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from American Hill Road reported the theft of a shotgun from a residence.

— Liz Kellar