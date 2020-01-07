Nevada County police blotter: Dreadlocked musician on drugs reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hill Street reported a deer stuck in a gate with a broken leg. The deer needed to be dispatched.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of East Main Street requested the pickup of found drugs.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported the theft of mail.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported illegal dumping.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the back window of a vehicle had been shattered.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a reckless driver. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:57 a.m. — A caller from Nishinam Gulch Road reported a vehicle driving up and down the street, flashing its lights, with the vehicle alarm going off and people yelling strange things.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from a business on Tyler Foote Crossing and Badger Hill roads reported a possible burglary attempt with forced entry into outbuildings. It was not known whether anything was stolen.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Books Road reported a man who was the subject of a restraining order had come inside a residence. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order and second-degree burglary, as well as on multiple outstanding warrants.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported mail theft.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Ponderosa Way reported vandalism and theft from a vehicle.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Del Mar Way reported people were trying to steal firewood. When confronted, they said they were doing it all over the area and threatened the victim with a gun.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported vehicle tires had been slashed.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie and Higgins roads reported seeing a man throwing a black handgun into a dumpster. A man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported two people in a vehicle that had run out of gas were shooting heroin. A citation was issued on unknown charges.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from the U.S. Forest Service facility on Coyote Street reported a burglary.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from a bank on Railroad Avenue reported a woman came in and said she was told to take out money or she would go to jail.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a dreadlocked man who was under the influence of a controlled substance and playing a wearable musical instrument around his neck. He could not be located.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported the theft of a saw from a truck bed.

— Liz Kellar