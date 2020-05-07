Nevada County police blotter: Doorbell-ditchers fill pool with rocks

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Fawcett and Butler streets reported finding a needle in the street, which was collected for destruction.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a satellite dish.

12:12 p.m. — A business in the 1700 block of East Main Street was issued a non-compliance letter as a non-essential business.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported mail theft.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane requested a welfare check on a person curled up in a ball inside a shopping cart. The person didn’t look alive. A woman was contacted and had been taking a nap inside the cart.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a theft.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from North Church and Richardson streets reported a possible drug deal involving people who were gone when an officer arrived.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Kate Hayes Street reported a theft.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man going into customers’ rooms and threatening people. He was arrested on two counts of resisting arrest.

5 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported the theft by two men of a generator and tools worth an estimated $1,200.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported two men in a physical fight, who then left the scene.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole clothes, changed into them in the restroom and left.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported three or four juveniles doing crack. No one was located.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from South School and Neal streets reported a man looking in cars and checking door handles. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

2:43 a.m. — A man from John Born Road reported he had been assaulted and was bleeding from the head.

7:12 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle stuck in the mud near Grouse Ridge and Bowman Lake roads.

8:26 a.m. — A caller reported trespassers camping on Hoyt Crossing Road. They were advised to be off the property by Saturday.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported poachers at night with trespassers firing guns. Extra patrols were requested.

1:15 p.m. — A caller reported possible elder abuse with an attempt to illegally evict a man, and stolen items. A report was taken.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported the theft of a kayak from the main beach.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from School Street and Sweetland Road reported the theft of multiple items.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported people on the lake drinking, partying and then terrorizing the neighborhood because “they are all wasted.”

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Wayfarer Court reported someone the previous night rang a doorbell and fled, and then filled a pool with rocks.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman with a bicycle, with no pants or underwear on. She could not be located.

11:47 p.m. — The California Highway Patrol requested assistance with vehicles doing doughnuts at Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:05 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported the theft of a mailbox.

— Liz Kellar