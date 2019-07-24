Nevada County Police Blotter: Dogs reported to be spooking the horses
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:32 a.m. — A man from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported another man choked him out and assaulted him. The suspect was arrested on battery charges.
8:27 a.m. — A woman reported a man struck her and then fled on foot. An emergency protective order was granted and a warrant was issued.
2:02 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported a man tried to attack a nurse and now was outside drinking whiskey. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.
2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported finding a stolen vehicle, which was released to its registered owner.
2:17 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a skateboarder ran into him in the parking lot. A woman reported the security guard assaulted the 16-year-old skateboarder. The situation was mediated.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a cell phone.
3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a bicycle.
4:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.
10:29 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Cemetery reported a theft.
Wednesday
12:47 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported the theft of an ear scope from the ER.
4:47 a.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported prowlers, who could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
4:23 a.m. — A caller from Prospector Road reported a horse in the road.
8:21 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported two dogs spooking and chasing horses. The dogs could not be located.
8:35 a.m. — A caller from Carrington Lane reported mail theft.
8:56 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported eight cats and several chickens living in filthy conditions. A report was taken.
9:21 a.m. — A caller from Brush Creek Court reported the theft of medications.
11:08 a.m. — A caller from Cherokee Road reported a possibly stolen firearm.
11:47 a.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported a stolen package.
1:32 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Circle reported a fraud.
3:46 p.m. — A caller from Fuller Lake reported an attempted burglary to the boat launch fee tubes.
7:54 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported two young women panhandling and said, “If they’re 18, then I’m the Pope.” They could not be located.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported the theft of an air compressor and other tools.
10:47 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Kingsbury Greens Lane reported hearing two gunshots from a vehicle. Nothing was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
12:16 p.m. — A caller from the Deer Creek Tribute Trail reported the theft of a stroller.
— Liz Kellar
