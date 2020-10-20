Nevada County police blotter: Dognapper caught, puppy returned
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man asking people for drugs, who also threw a bag at chips at the caller. He was moving along.
2:25 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported a loud party with music, which was an ongoing issue. The resident was advised of the noise ordinance.
2:56 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a “brick of firecrackers” were on fire on his front porch. He was able to put it out with a coat.
11:48 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of Jenkins Street reported a Social Security fraud call.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man who had been asked to leave several times just smashed the front window with a beer bottle. The man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
7:02 p.m. — A caller from Whiting Street reported identity theft.
10:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person on the roof of a grocery store.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
9 a.m. — A caller reported a missing woman known to frequent a homeless camp in Nevada City, who last was in July. A report was taken.
4 p.m. — A caller from Red Lane and Oak Canyon Drive reported finding a buck with a slashed throat, which was dying.
4:44 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 reported a man was yelling at someone and then smashed all the windows on a vehicle.
8:31 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a woman harassing customers and looking into vehicles. She could not be located.
9:58 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street and Wood Reed Court reported someone walking around the property. No one could be located.
10:04 p.m. — A woman from Dishion Place reported the theft of a sheepdog-hound mix puppy from a kennel in the front yard. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. The suspect was subsequently located and cited on suspicion of petty theft. The puppy was returned to its owner.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
1:22 p.m. — A man from Gold Flat and Sneath Clay roads reported his house had been broken into.
— Liz Kellar
