Nevada County police blotter: Dog attacks another dog, heads to bar

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

9:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of $400 from a wallet left on a table.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Willow Valley Road reported hearing five or six gunshots or fireworks in the area.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Cooper and Madrone Springs roads reported two men with “tweaker attitudes” possibly breaking into mailboxes.

Sunday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from Dudley Ranch Road reported a burglary with the theft of a generator, a rototiller and an air compressor after locks were removed.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a man made threats with a firearm, then took a vehicle.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Oak Mesa Drive reported the theft of tools.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Arrowhead Lane reported an argument, with one man saying another man assaulted him.

12:26 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported a pit bull attacked her dog, and now it was down at the bar with its owners.

12:31 p.m. — A man from Stagecoach Way reported he has contained a dog that had been killing his livestock, but two other associated dogs were still loose in the area.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Hooker Oak Road reported the theft of two game cameras.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Ranchero Way reported a physical fight between a man and a woman who was drunk. At 11:10 p.m., the man reported she had assaulted him multiple times and he then pinned her to the ground. She was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Green Valley Road reported a physical fight involving two men.

9:09 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported an assault.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Conifer Drive reported a man was drinking and acting strange. At 10:29 p.m., the caller reported two women now were getting violent and throwing things at each other. No medical attention or chargers were desired, it was a family dispute.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a vehicle driving with no lights at speeds of about 90 mph. A report was taken.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported hearing two gunshots and a car speeding off. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle driving with its lights off and swerving over the road.

— Liz Kellar