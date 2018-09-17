Nevada County Police Blotter: Dirt biker threatens property owner

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a very drunk woman in a kitchen harassing staff and refusing to go back to her room and stay there. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman in the drive thru doing whip its.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Taylorville Road reported he just chased three men off a construction site.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a cleanup happened the previous day and the refuse was left in bags in the parking lot rather than being taken away. There were then transients going through the bags causing more of a mess.

3:13 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bank Street and Bennett Street reported a man jumped in front of the caller's vehicle and appeared to be very inebriated.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman rummaging through clothes that were dropped off.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:19 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported a man just came on to the caller's property and threw rocks at her. The person then left. The person was then trying to smash into the caller's motorcycle.

1:40 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported being abandoned and lost her phone and shoes.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported someone was back at the house. The man was not drunk or causing a disturbance. He said he was going to leave but the caller didn't know if he did as she left for work.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported a skunk that was put down for acting strangely five days prior had not been picked up.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from German Bar Road reported trespassers on her property. The caller said there were six to 10 dirt bike riders. One threatened the caller when she told them to leave.

3:56 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a vehicle that wasn't able to maintain lanes, passing over double yellow lines.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Oscar Drive reported a man at her residence walking in her back yard. The caller ran out the front door and was hiding in the front yard of a neighbor. The caller said a man was looking into windows of the residence and the caller saw the man from her bedroom window. The caller said she believed he had something in his hands she believed to be a knife, but wasn't sure.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported finding a human skull.

5:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Street and Squirrel Creek Road reported a physical fight. A person was arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing an executive officer.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a man locked in a parking lot of a school.

10:37 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a drunk person lying in the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

2:29 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Zion Street reported someone pulled their fire alarm. The caller said they were fine and there was no fire.

3:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Railroad Avenue and Gold Flat Road reported an abandoned boat had been parked there for about two months.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight with a golf club and dogs involved.

7:14 p.m. — A traffic crash near the corner of South Pine Street and Spring Street resulted in the arrest of one person on charges of driving under the influence.

Saturday

1:03 a.m. — A person was stopped on Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from 800 block of Zion Street reported not feeling safe in her trailer. The caller said someone came to her residence and was knocking on her door.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Street reported a man walked by and said "this place needs a good fire like Santa Rosa."

10:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Jordan Street reported a bear just tipped over a trash can.

— Ross Maak