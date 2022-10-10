Nevada County Police Blotter: Deceased goose on path, bag of drugs left by vehicle

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

4:56 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a tarantula got loose and the caller had it contained in a garbage bag. The caller stated it was very dangerous and that there was no anti-venom for this kind of creature.

8:04 p.m. – A caller from Jenkins Street reported a female inside the house sleeping on the couch. She does not live there and no one knows her. The caller was afraid to go inside while the woman was there.

8:58 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a bag of drugs was left by his vehicle’s tire. The caller had moved it onto a utility lid and requested pick up. The caller was concerned a juvenile might find it.

Nevada City Police Department

10:49 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a “local wild woman” was outside of the business screaming.

6:11 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a female subject walking up the street and taking mail out of mailboxes along the way.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:11 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a male in front of the fairgrounds walking with no shirt on and his pants around his knees, exposing himself.

2:43 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a suspicious male seen running around shirtless with a couch cushion.

3:02 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a dump truck throwing garbage from the back.

3:53 p.m. – A caller from Ragan Way reported that PG&E left an 80 foot long power pole on his property. Per the caller, PG&E said a report would be submitted within five days but the caller stated that was too long and he wanted it moved.

10:27 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported about 15-20 people were being loud and yelling. The caller didn’t think they were fighting but then said she didn’t know. The caller advised that whatever it was, it sounded out of hand.

11:39 p.m. – A caller from Black Oak Drive reported a bear and two cubs were outside his residence. He went outside and the bear charged him. He did scare the bear off and it ran down the hill.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

12:27 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female who has been in the parking lot for a few days is now throwing garbage into the locked dumpster area. The caller requested the subject be moved along.

7:02 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject from a shoplifting incident earlier in the day left paraphernalia in the dressing room.

9:37 p.m. – A caller on Taylorville Road reported a female dined and ditched.

Nevada City Police Department

11:26 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street requested contact be made with a subject who was selling art out in front of a vacant building. The caller didn’t believe the subject had a permit to be doing so.

12:42 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported vehicles parked in no parking and loading zones, preventing people from going into the lot.

6:36 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported his pug “Kevin” had got out.

8:38 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street, blocking the parking lot’s exit.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

3:14 p.m. – A caller from Tammy Way reported subjects on the course chasing down geese and abusing them. The caller stated they had pictures of eight or nine subjects involved. The caller placed a deceased goose on the path so the subjects could see what they did.

5:27 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported hearing gunshots for the last 30 minutes.

6:15 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a skunk attacked their dog.

10:23 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road loud music that had been going on since 2:00 p.m.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

2:00 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a subject stole a 12-pack of beer. The caller wanted to press charges.

7:31 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three to four vehicles camping behind the business. A lot of garbage was being left. Contact was made with one subject who advised the lot would be vacant by noon.

8:34 a.m. – A caller from South Church Street reported a male subject appeared to be under the influence and was stealing candles. The subject was carrying a backpack and a dead bird.

Nevada City Police Department

10:04 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported two males drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes on the boardwalk. The caller said the subjects were being rude to passersby.

5:27 p.m. – A caller from Nile Street reported an air conditioner was broken and releasing Freon into the air.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:46 a.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported a car driving around the neighborhood and peeling out repeatedly.

10:25 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject cut him off and started flipping him off. The caller pulled over and a rock was thrown at the caller’s windshield.

8:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Kingvale reported a vehicle’s driver with a paintball gun aimed out the window and shooting passing motorists.

9:07 p.m. – A caller from Overland Trail reported a vehicle with a paintball gun was used and shot at the caller’s vehicle, causing damage.