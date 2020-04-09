Nevada County police blotter: Dating app ghosting leads to death threat scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:07 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported someone under the building who had broken a lock on the basement door to gain access. The jail would not book the suspect, who was cited and released on a trespassing charge as well as a warrant.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported the ER staff was refusing to help him. Hospital staff said he had no COVID symptoms and was being discharged and he said he disagreed with the diagnosis. He was given a ride home.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported receiving fraudulent checks.

12:39 p.m. — A man was very upset with the state of the world and wanted a one-way ticket out of the state.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman tried to jump in her car, then left on foot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

4 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road and Marsh Lane reported a tree down with power lines in the road.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Williams Ranch School reported vandalism.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from Ridgewood Road reported the neighbor’s dogs were loose on his property and he wanted the owner arrested. The owner called to say he was videotaping her. The situation was mediated. At 2:31 p.m., the woman called to report he was harassing her and calling her dogs in violation of a restraining order.

2:46 p.m. — A man reported he had been on a dating app and stopped responding to a person, and then was contacted by the person asking for money and threatening to kill him and his family. It was a phone scam.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Reader Ranch Road reported a juvenile client broke three car windows Friday and just broke another one.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Glen Road reported the theft of mail with a check that had been cased.

4:32 p.m. — A caller reported receiving a weird video from a friend in which she looked very scared. The caller spoke with the woman and after checking her criminal history through the “interweb,” believes she was under the influence of a controlled substance and was not suicidal or mentally ill.

8:12 p.m. — A caller reported seeing flashlights on top of a building at Pleasant Valley School. Two juveniles were contacted and advised against trespassing.

10:20 p.m. — A hang-up call was received and when contacted, a man said he had been having a disagreement with Siri.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:36 p.m. — A caller reported people screaming on Sugarloaf Mountain for five hours, as well as someone drumming. The caller said the camps have become a real public nuisance. No illegal activity was located.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two men in a physical fight.

11:01 p.m. — A man from Perseverance Mine Court reported having been assaulted. He did not need medical attention.

11:35 p.m. — A man from Coyote and Main streets reported finding a man in his RV, who was wearing the victim’s clothes. The victim got his belongings back and the suspect left on foot. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar