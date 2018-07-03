Nevada County Police Blotter: Dangerous people on property hadn’t done much work

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a wheelchair urinating in front of the other customers.

7:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Court reported theft of a bicycle from a driveway during the night. The caller said she has the theft of video camera showing the theft occurred at 3:15 a.m. The suspect was a male in a hoodie with a backpack.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported behind her fence is an easement where people were camping and leaving a ton of trash and cigarette butts. Officers found no transient issue.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported abandoned items left behind a dumpster. The caller thought they were stolen.

Recommended Stories For You

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported someone threw a hot cup of coffee all over him.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported vandalism. There was also urine-soaked clothing left behind.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man chasing another with an axe.

10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a man left about 5-10 minutes before and was very drunk. An arrest was made on charges of battery.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal sTreet reported a customer screaming in an employee's face. An arrest was made on charges of offensive words in a public place.

Tuesday

12:37 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street reported a man at a bus stop wearing only basketball shorts and socks, trying to start a disturbance and was possibly on drugs. An arrest was made on charges of resisting an officer.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:38 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Bubbling Wells Road. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and a probation violation. Another person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

4:46 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported hearing people yelling at each other at the top of a hill. One man was yelling "I'm going to kill you."

6:31 a.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported a burglary in progress. The call was unfounded.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Clover Valley Road reported catching someone on his property the previous day "creeping" in his creek and taking photos.

12:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln Road and Cherry Creek reported four pygmy goats on the side of the highway.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported finding a dead bat and putting in her freezer. She was requesting information about a rabies test.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Crossing reported needing a tow.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Back Bone Road reported there were people on his property camping. He said they were supposed to work on his property but hadn't done much work. The caller said they were extremely dangerous people — all convicted felons. They weren't threatening at the time but the caller said they also refused to leave.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported having been poisoned again and she didn't want medical attention because no one could do anything for that type of poison.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported fire crackers being set off.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a man in Colfax jumped in front of her car the previous day waving his arms. Today the caller's friend just said the same person jumped in front of him in Chicago Park and was possibly trying to get a ride.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:23 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Broad Street and Cottage Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported several people in the picnic area making a lot of noise. The people were moving along.

— Ross Maak