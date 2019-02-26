Nevada County Police Blotter: Dancing woman directs traffic

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a transient sleeping at the back entrance. The caller called back saying a woman was currently "relieving herself" in the bushes at the location.

12:24 p.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported an irate man in the middle of traffic, yelling at vehicles and impeding traffic.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman just walked out of a business with a shopping cart full of groceries.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman in the business trying to purchase gift cards for a scam. The caller said the victim keeps getting text messages with directions. The caller stopped the transactions and all was fine.

7:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Richardson Street and East Main Street reported a woman dancing around, directing traffic.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported being a business owner that just received information that several people were loitering in a business and walking on top of machines and harassing customers. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported someone in the waiting room being aggressive. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a guess throwing things and being vigorous toward the guests. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, trespassing and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a woman in a restroom refusing to leave. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:01 a.m. — A caller from Mill Creek Lane reported a skunk in the pantry "tearing things up." The caller thinks it may have gotten into her pantry through a hole in her foundation under the house.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported a man sleeping in the post office nightly.

9:24 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Blue Horizon Court and Melody Road requested a welfare check on rabbits.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported items stolen from a locked garage.

3:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Whispering Pines Lane and Centennial Drive reported trespassing issues and transient camps with campfires.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported fraud in which the caller lost $1,100 worth of funds.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a vehicle that kept pulling into her driveway. The caller thought it was a man trying to buy drugs. Contact was made with the subject from Reno that was dropping off a friend but having a problem finding the house. The man was on his way back to Reno.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Old Downieville Highway reported he had a pet sitter that was arrested and squatters entered/stayed at the caller's residence while the caller and pet sitter were gone.

Tuesday

2:12 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported he didn't have an emergency but wanted "information." He then hung up. On call back he said he still had no emergency but wanted "information about information." The caller kept saying the same thing and was told an officer would speak to him in person.

— Ross Maak