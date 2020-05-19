Nevada County police blotter: ‘Dancing guy’ arrested
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
10:12 a.m. — A woman at a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported another woman was hitting her with a water bottle after she refused to give her a cigarette. The woman was cited on suspicion of battery.
10:36 a.m. — A man reported officers came with the Parole Department, and when he didn’t want them to come in without masks, they kicked the door in and pulled a gun on him.
Support Local Journalism
11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported a back door had been damaged but no entry was made.
12:32 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported she was assaulted by another woman after her husband ripped her off during a drug transaction. She did not need medical attention and did not want to press charges.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:37 a.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported people camping in the area for several weeks who had been starting fires.
8:41 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a fraud by a nonprofit group for Camp Fire survivors.
9:30 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road and Sutherland Drive reported mailboxes had been hit by a vehicle.
9:32 a.m. — A caller from Rubicon Court reported the theft of $4,500 from a bank account, possibly via Facebook.
9:52 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Bumpy roads reported vandalism to a residence with a window and front door broken.
11:11 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Greenwood Road reported a woman stumbling around with no “bottoms” on.
11:29 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported identity theft.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from a camp on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported the theft of 900 gallons of diesel fuel.
12:41 p.m. — A caller from Ayodhya Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported people were trying to steal a vehicle and fled when confronted.
2:13 p.m. — A caller from Round Mountain Ranch Road reported vandalism to mailboxes and possible theft.
3:42 p.m. — A caller from Anvil Road reported the theft of jewelry.
7:09 p.m. — A woman from Meadow Drive reported she was being held hostage, and then that she was in a car with people who took her cell phone and had guns. She called back to report her car had been sabotaged and a man beat her up and threatened her life. She was contacted and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
8:40 p.m. — A caller reported a drunken man was yelling and breaking windows. He called to report he had jumped out of a car a woman was driving and might have broken his hand. A report was taken.
10:09 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Way reported hearing gunshots.
10:54 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported hearing gunshots.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
4:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported “the dancing guy” was back after having been asked to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and refusing to sign a citation.
4:53 p.m. — A man from Railroad Avenue called repeatedly to report that if he was contacted again by law enforcement, he might have a heart attack or an aneurysm. He wanted law enforcement to leave him alone and stop harassing the homeless. He then reported the officer wanted him to take a swing, he could see it in his eyes. He was eventually advised that he would get contacted by law enforcement if he kept calling.
6:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a belligerent man had been “running customers off” all day and shoplifting.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User