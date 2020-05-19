Nevada County police blotter: ‘Dancing guy’ arrested

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:12 a.m. — A woman at a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported another woman was hitting her with a water bottle after she refused to give her a cigarette. The woman was cited on suspicion of battery.

10:36 a.m. — A man reported officers came with the Parole Department, and when he didn’t want them to come in without masks, they kicked the door in and pulled a gun on him.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported a back door had been damaged but no entry was made.

12:32 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported she was assaulted by another woman after her husband ripped her off during a drug transaction. She did not need medical attention and did not want to press charges.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:37 a.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Champion Road reported people camping in the area for several weeks who had been starting fires.

8:41 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a fraud by a nonprofit group for Camp Fire survivors.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road and Sutherland Drive reported mailboxes had been hit by a vehicle.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Rubicon Court reported the theft of $4,500 from a bank account, possibly via Facebook.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Bumpy roads reported vandalism to a residence with a window and front door broken.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Greenwood Road reported a woman stumbling around with no “bottoms” on.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported identity theft.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from a camp on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported the theft of 900 gallons of diesel fuel.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Ayodhya Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported people were trying to steal a vehicle and fled when confronted.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Round Mountain Ranch Road reported vandalism to mailboxes and possible theft.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Anvil Road reported the theft of jewelry.

7:09 p.m. — A woman from Meadow Drive reported she was being held hostage, and then that she was in a car with people who took her cell phone and had guns. She called back to report her car had been sabotaged and a man beat her up and threatened her life. She was contacted and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:40 p.m. — A caller reported a drunken man was yelling and breaking windows. He called to report he had jumped out of a car a woman was driving and might have broken his hand. A report was taken.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Way reported hearing gunshots.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported hearing gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:25 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported “the dancing guy” was back after having been asked to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and refusing to sign a citation.

4:53 p.m. — A man from Railroad Avenue called repeatedly to report that if he was contacted again by law enforcement, he might have a heart attack or an aneurysm. He wanted law enforcement to leave him alone and stop harassing the homeless. He then reported the officer wanted him to take a swing, he could see it in his eyes. He was eventually advised that he would get contacted by law enforcement if he kept calling.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a belligerent man had been “running customers off” all day and shoplifting.

— Liz Kellar