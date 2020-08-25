Nevada County police blotter: Customer threatens to break employees’ necks after being told to wear mask

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

5:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man running away from two other men, yelling for help. All of the men were OK.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a customer said she felt harassed after being told to put on a mask. She then called the store at least seven times and threatened to break employees’ necks. Extra patrols were requested.

2:59 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported he was talking loudly because he had headphones on, and a man began spraying him with water and would not let him pass.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a reckless driver who looked like he was “on the nod.”

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Main Street and Squirrel Creek Drive reported a person driving erratically and possibly stealing mail. The vehicle could not be located.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a man swinging a machete. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported two suspicious vehicles peeling out with the drivers looking over their shoulders. The caller thinks they are involved in a sex ring, and said no one takes him seriously and thinks he is mentally ill.

10:18 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Henderson Street wanted to turn in stolen credit cards someone tried to sell to him.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported a man who might be under the influence was pounding on the door, claiming his vehicle was stuck.

4:11 a.m. — A caller from Success Cross Road reported a man banging on the door. He could not be located.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a possible squatter.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Park View Drive reported the theft of an SUV, a utility trailer and multiple motorcycles.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Wildwood Court reported internet fraud.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Old Road reported a 4-year-old girl had been playing with a walkie talkie and a man came on and said he was injured in the woods somewhere. When an adult tried to speak with the man, he ended the conversation.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported a stranded boat.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Shady S Lane reported someone cut through a chained gate to steal fuel and other items.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a motorcycle was embezzled.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Bridge Street reported a woman had been sitting on the porch, pulling flowers out of pots, and then tried to open the door.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported a theft out of an unlocked truck, with the suspect also going through the mailbox.

4:19 p.m. — A woman from Nile Street reported receiving phishing calls trying to get personal information and money.

— Liz Kellar