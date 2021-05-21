Nevada County police blotter: Customer says he’ll burn down shop, shoot it up

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:11 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a hit and run that had occurred on the previous day. The vehicle that fled was described as a tan Ford F-150.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from a parking lot on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman. The caller said that incidents involving this couple has been an ongoing issue. The man was later reported as physically dragging the woman on the ground, and then later tried to fight another individual who was trying to break up the altercation. Grass Valley police responded to the scene and arrested the man, who was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge of spousal battery.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that her 1997 Toyota 4Runner had been stolen. There was no further information on the theft at the time.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Upper Slate Creek Road reported that his ex-wife ran over his foot with her car. The woman apparently drove off in a vehicle described as a tan Chrysler minivan.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway reported a man who took his jeans off in the middle of the road and was staggering in the roadway on an overpass. The man was described as a white male wearing a black shirt.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man who appeared to be passed out on the ground next to a business. Police later arrived at the scene and the man was eventually arrested on trespassing and public intoxication charges.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:12 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rough and Ready Highway and Gilmore Way reported an incident with a customer who threatened that he would come back and burn down the shop and shoot it up.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and Basin Street reported that $1,000 had been stolen out of her trailer.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Crescenzi Place reported that she needed help dealing with her son, who the caller said had been physically assaulting her. The caller said that her son was a juvenile, and has been acting out following a divorce between his parents.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from Valencia Road, near Mile Drive and San Simeon Court, reported a man he suspected of trespassing on a neighbor’s property. The caller said that the suspicious individual had previously been evicted from the neighboring property, and did not have permission to be on the premises. Sheriff’s deputies later contacted the man, who was confirmed to be trespassing, and took him into custody.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Allison Ranch Road, near Empire Star Mine Road and Carrington Lane, reported a man who the caller said had repeatedly been using fentanyl.

— Stephen Wyer