Nevada County police blotter: Customer reports Lyft driver stopped to make drug deal

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joershcke Drive reported a 3- or 4-year-old child unattended on a balcony. The caller went inside the apartment and woke up parents who were under the influence of a controlled substance. They were unaware there was a child in the apartment and seemed very out of it. A man was arrested n suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and violating probation.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from the 2300 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a truck.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a group of juveniles in a physical fight on the playground.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported needles scattered next to a storm drain.

12:21 p.m. — A caller reported a house had been broken into and firearms were stolen, as well as other items.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man drinking and throwing cans out of a vehicle. He had been drinking and was given a ride to his residence.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a physical fight involving a customer and an employee trying to prevent the man from leaving after stealing an item.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Church streets reported a truck hit a power pole and broke it. PG&E was called.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a theft from a vehicle.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from St. Johns Drive reported vandalism.

5 p.m. — A caller reported drug deals occurring non-stop at Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road, then said a Lyft driver made a drug deal yesterday while driving the caller to the store.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Presley Way reported a vehicle had been keyed.

Thursday

5:58 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Two people were drunk and could not drive. A taxi was en route to pick them up.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Flat Road reported an ongoing issue with dogs threatening livestock.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Deer Creek Trail reported a burglary to a vehicle.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Carrie and Lorie drives reported mailboxes had been flipped upside down, possibly by people trying to steal mail.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported vicious pit bulls at large that had bitten the caller in the past. The dogs just bit their owner, who went to the hospital. A report was taken.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported hearing gunshots in the area, and said, “If I have to follow the new ordinances then everyone has to.”

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Dawn Lane reported hearing shooting.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported a man outside beating on everything. A report was taken.

9:33 p.m. — A man reported he had been assaulted in Citrus Heights yesterday by a person who now was making threats. The caller felt the best course of action was to drive to Lake of the Pines, where the suspect is located, and demand the suspect’s arrest. He was at the gate and causing a disturbance. He was advised to leave.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a woman refusing to leave a business. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, as well as an on an outstanding warrant.

— Liz Kellar