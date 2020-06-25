Nevada County police blotter: Customer reported for refusing to wear mask
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
3:36 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a vehicle parked near the pickleball courts, and said, “If anyone is looking for a vehicle, it might be there.”
9:32 a.m. — A caller from the 10 block of Alta Street reported the theft of an unlocked vehicle.
12:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported duplicated charges on a credit card.
2:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man wearing a crazy hat with flowers on it, who was riding a bicycle up and down the street for hours, yelling at people. He had knocked a woman over. He was advised to stay off the sidewalk.
3:41 p.m. — A man in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person spit at him after he yelled at him to wear a mask. The suspect ran after him and spit in his car and on his face.
4:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man filled a shopping cart and then fled the store.
6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported multiple people in a physical fight. Two people were cited on unknown charges.
6:46 p.m. — Multiple callers from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported seeing smoke from a possible fire.
7:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a customer refusing to wear a mask. They agreed to allow him to finish his shopping, but if he wished to return he would have to wear a mask or use curbside shopping.
11 p.m. — Multiple callers from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing fireworks.
11:17 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported two men in a physical fight.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
7:32 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a man sleeping with beer bottles, needles and trash surrounding him. He also had an unleashed pit bull.
8:54 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road and Kodiak Lane reported a truck was broken into, with a door handle broken and several items stolen.
11:26 a.m. — A man from Cornette Way reported two skunks in his kitchen, and said he was unable to coax them out on the porch with food.
1:06 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported a neighbor’s aggressive dog killed a kitten.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Kenebec Court reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into.
3:09 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported people were getting in the creek and ignoring a contaminated water sign. A sign was located stating a deceased animal had been removed from the creek and “swim at your own risk.”
5:56 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road and Roving Way reported a naked man keeps getting in and out of a car. He was gone when a deputy arrived.
7:55 p.m. — A man sought treatment at the emergency room for an assault at a business on Ridge Road and Alta Street. He said he had been defending a woman who was being treated badly by her boyfriend.
8:27 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a naked man in the area. He could not be located.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
7:26 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported four juveniles spitting on vehicles from the overpass. They could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
