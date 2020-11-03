Nevada County police blotter: Credit card skimmers found at Grass Valley gas station

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a stolen bike.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a driver found four credit card skimmers at a gas station.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man was hit by a vehicle, which then left. He did not need medical attention.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a hit-and-run with no injuries.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported someone hacked into the account of a man with special needs and was soliciting people on his friends’ list for money.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Bennett streets reported a vehicle collision with minor injuries.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man ran out with a basket of items.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man starting fires. He was moving on.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Avenue reported Trump supporters honking and blocking traffic for over an hour.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a collision in the drive-thru.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:58 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road at Freeman Lane reported a tree down and blocking both lanes.

7:29 a.m. — A woman from Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of a locked vehicle.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Avalon Place reported vandalism to tires.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Burkard Lane reported a mailbox had been knocked down and mail possibly stolen.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Lower Pine Hill Drive reported a dog knocked down an elderly woman and attacked another dog.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported a girl throwing things because her mother was making her do her homework.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:07 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported two men threatening to stab each other. Another caller reported a man was naked and yelling, and there was a knife at the bottom of the stairs. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

4:54 a.m. — A woman at Pioneer Cemetery was arrested on trespassing and resisting arrest charges.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported three people in a private driveway protesting tree cutting.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a dog attacked another dog.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported police officers committing a terrorist act and threatening people.

— Liz Kellar