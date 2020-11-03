Nevada County police blotter: Credit card skimmers found at Grass Valley gas station
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a stolen bike.
10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a driver found four credit card skimmers at a gas station.
12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man was hit by a vehicle, which then left. He did not need medical attention.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a hit-and-run with no injuries.
12:57 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported someone hacked into the account of a man with special needs and was soliciting people on his friends’ list for money.
2:58 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Bennett streets reported a vehicle collision with minor injuries.
5:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man ran out with a basket of items.
5:55 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man starting fires. He was moving on.
8:25 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Avenue reported Trump supporters honking and blocking traffic for over an hour.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a collision in the drive-thru.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
2:58 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road at Freeman Lane reported a tree down and blocking both lanes.
7:29 a.m. — A woman from Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of a locked vehicle.
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Avalon Place reported vandalism to tires.
9:31 a.m. — A caller from Burkard Lane reported a mailbox had been knocked down and mail possibly stolen.
9:35 a.m. — A caller from Lower Pine Hill Drive reported a dog knocked down an elderly woman and attacked another dog.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported a girl throwing things because her mother was making her do her homework.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
4:07 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported two men threatening to stab each other. Another caller reported a man was naked and yelling, and there was a knife at the bottom of the stairs. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
4:54 a.m. — A woman at Pioneer Cemetery was arrested on trespassing and resisting arrest charges.
12:36 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported three people in a private driveway protesting tree cutting.
1:09 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a dog attacked another dog.
1:14 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported police officers committing a terrorist act and threatening people.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User