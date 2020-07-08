Nevada County police blotter: Couple with baby just want their old lives back

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported neighbors fighting and yelling at one another that they want their old lives back. There is a newborn baby in the residence. The situation was mediated.

8 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man trying to kick a door in. A person was cited on unknown charges.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person paid for $144 in goods with fake money.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported someone cut through a fence.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported two men in a physical fight. They then left in the same truck.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported the theft of a package from a mailbox.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a woman stole a tarot book and cards.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man throwing rocks at people. He was placed on a mental health hold.

10:08 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported his car was borrowed that morning and not returned. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.

11:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Iron Horse Place reported a man outside breaking tables and chairs. Other callers reported him yelling and throwing things. He agreed to go to sleep for the night.

Tuesday

1:44 a.m. — A drunken patient at the ER reported having been in a physical fight on Mill Street.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

1:02 p.m. — A caller reported a teenage girl was trying to leave a residence and a group of teen boys were restraining her, and she was kicking and screaming. She said she was upset and trying to go outside to confront someone. Her boyfriend was trying to keep her from getting in a fight.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a man in a vehicle selling drugs. He could not be located.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a highly intoxicated man who was very agitated. A crisis worker could not be reached. At 2:29 p.m., a caller reported the man was slamming doors and “going crazy.” He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported vandalism to a statue in a garden. Extra patrols were requested.

7:28 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported a stolen vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

1:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Heron Road reported finding a Polaris Ranger left in the trees. It was confirmed as stolen.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a man was the victim of an attempted Medicare scam and now was receiving harassing phone calls.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Allison Ranch Road reported a man was trying to take a trailer. A person was cited on unknown charges.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Welsh Lane reported ongoing issues with juveniles trespassing and starting fires.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from Koswyn Court reported the theft of packages from a driveway, containing $15,000 in property.

9:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a vehicle ran a red light and then was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:13 a.m. — A caller from a business on Main Street reported a man who had been harassing female employees.

— Liz Kellar