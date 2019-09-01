Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Cops will make noise when they show up, we can hide the drugs before they get here’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:37 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man took $40 in cash from his hand and threatened him when he asked for it back.

12:03 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man assaulted her. He said she came at him from behind and tried to stab him. She was arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported two customers in a physical fight.

4:29 p.m. — A man from Dorsey Drive reported a person followed him, punched his window and threw a sandwich at his window before speeding off.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Spree Avenue reported a man passed out behind the wheel of a car at a stop sign, who then left in the vehicle.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Brunswick roads reported a man in a fist fight with a speed limit sign.

Saturday

12:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of West Main Street requested a 14-year-old be cited for breaking items in a residence.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Walsh and Pleasant streets reported a man passed out and hanging out of a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported am man exposing himself and urinating in a planter. He was cited on unknown charges.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported his door had been kicked in and he was attacked with a pipe by a man who left after saying he was going to get his buddies. The victim did not need medical attention.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported the theft of yard sale items.

9:47 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on Mill Street and Freeman Lane.

Sunday

3:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a physical fight. They were drunk and two people were given a ride.

4:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Helen Drive reported a 5-year-old girl was pounding on the door, saying she couldn’t find her mom. A report was taken.

6:22 a.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way and Dorsey Drive reported a drunken man in his underwear ran into a power box, causing damage. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and resisting arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Last Mile Drive reported the theft of survey markers.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Pines Road reported a burglary with three guns and car parts missing.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Bristow Court reported a scam.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported vandalism to county property.

10:53 a.m. — A woman reported men who live on the property were scaring her due to drug activity. An argument could be heard, then the woman could be heard discussing meth, acid and heroin, and saying, “Cops will make noise when they show up, we can hide the drugs before they get here.” She called back at 7:56 p.m., reporting her emergency was that she couldn’t get ahold of her man or her landlord. She arrived home and advised that her man was drunk and she was “naked and tired and going to bed.”

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Lake Court reported identity theft.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Nancy Way reported a theft.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 at the old South Yuba River bridge reported people jumping from the bridge.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyside Lane reported a theft.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported someone had trapped a squirrel and did not provide water or shade. A bote was left and the squirrel was released.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a possible assault.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Woodlake Road reported check fraud.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Hobart Lane reported a woman who was as drunk as a skunk just left the post office in a Mercedes.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Scooter Bug Lane reported a theft.

6:41 p.m. — A man from Wolf Road reported a drunken woman was trying to break into the residence. She said he assaulted her, but did not need medical attention. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Round Mountain Ranch Road reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

9:37 p.m. — A man from Highway 49 and Streeter Road reported approaching a vehicle that was trying to steal mail, and the car hit him when it took off. He did not need medical attention.

Saturday

12:45 a.m. — A caller from Deer Park Drive reported a vehicle was swerving and unable to stay on the road. The driver got out, ran to a few houses and then got back in the vehicle and was driving in the ditch.

1:30 a.m. — A caller from Williams Ranch School reported seeing people with flashlights near the fence. Nothing was located.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported people with automatic weapons in a vehicle that was pulled off on the side of the road.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Rue Bechelle reported a possible eBay scam.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported a person took her keys, cellphone and credit cards and took off in her car. The vehicle was located that night in Grass Valley and her property was recovered.

12:20 p.m. — A man reported a woman was somewhere in his house but he had not actually seen or heard her.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Brindle Pony Road reported a fence had been cut and rolls of fencing has been taken.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported a theft from a residence.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a woman threw alcohol on a man. She was arrested on suspicion of battery.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and Hidden Valley roads reported four men in military outfits with masks shooting on BLM land.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Scotts Flat Road reported the theft of a wallet.

9:20 p.m. — Several callers from You Bet Road reported people setting off mortar fireworks.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road reported a “drug rip” with a bear spray macing and someone hit by a car. The incident could not be substantiated.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:11 a.m. — A broken front window was found on Lower Grass Valley Road.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue reported three men in the front yard threatening a man after their dog killed his rabbit.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Church and Main streets reported a 4-year-old nonresponsive in a vehicle with the windows barely open. A report was taken.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from Deer Creek.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a man stole candy and left on foot. He might have had other stolen items including a bottle of Crown Royal. He was arrested on two outstanding warrants and advised against trespassing.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a person with a knife.

Saturday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from Reward Street reported the theft of a vehicle, which was recovered.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Robinsons Plaza reported the soap dispenser was ripped off the wall of the women’s bathroom.

4:54 p.m. — A man from Pioneer Park reported he was jumped by three men and a woman. He had minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

— Liz Kellar