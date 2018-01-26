Nevada County Police Blotter: Cops called on unlicensed massage therapists

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Segsworth Way reported theft of a purse from a vehicle the previous day.

12:01 p.m. — A person in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby reported threatening messages he received when he was selling a PS3.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported she honked at a woman for cutting the caller off, the woman then stopped her vehicle, went over to the caller's vehicle and grabbed the caller by the hair and slammed her to the ground.

2:30 p.m. — A person in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby wanted to discuss his embezzled vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported receiving a call from a girl who had been kidnapped. The caller said the girl was upset and crying. Based on the information, dispatch deemed it a scam. The caller was told if she sent any money, police wouldn't be able to help her.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Ridge Estates Road reported powerlines down and a blown transformer.

Friday

2:55 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a business had been closed for 30 minutes and people refused to leave. The caller said they were "known drug dealers" but didn't know how he knew that. The people moved along.

4:22 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported the same woman banging on doors, yelling and singing. The callers changed their minds and now wanted the woman arrested. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported people outside her trailer threatening to mutilate her and murder her next week. They kept calling her a rat and marijuana cultivator who was working with Mark Wahlberg, a DEA investigator. The caller didn't want a response to the address because she would get in trouble with her landlord.

4:38 a.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported seeing people with flashlights at a water treatment plant.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported unlicensed massage therapists working in the county.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported odd stuff stolen such as a heater and pillows.

12:18 p.m. — A caller reported a windshield wiper flew off. The caller couldn't see and was parked on the side of a highway.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a vehicle crashed into an ATM machine.

3:17 p.m. — A caller from Marion Way reported receiving a phone call from someone saying he was "officer Johnson" and her daughter was in danger. The caller believed it was a scam but wanted to check. It was a scam call.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Sontag Road reported renting a storage container to people and when she went to pick it up due to non payment, the container was gone and the people appeared to have moved. The caller later believed she'd found it.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Bruinswick Road reported someone got into his vehicle and stole items. The caller said if it wasn't for the Sheriff's Office this would never have happened. The caller was extremely hostile in the past.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone doing donuts in the back parking lo with a 5-year-old child in the back seat.

7:43 p.m. ­— A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported someone walking across a roof of his house. The caller figured out it was snow sliding off the solar panels.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a tree fell on her vehicle and also flipped her propane tank over.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported her roommate had been drinking and just left the house without any clothes on and she couldn't locate her.

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Broad Street and Chief Kelly Drive reported mirrors broken off several vehicles in the area.

— Ross Maak