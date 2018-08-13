Nevada County Police Blotter: Cops called on man carrying empty egg cartons

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone using her carport regularly and were there then. The caller said the people were leaving garbage and "drug bags" around the complex.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a drunk customer in a business. The customer fell over and was stumbling. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported a man and woman yelling at each other since the previous evening.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive hung up. On a second callback, the woman answered and said "no, this is not 911," then disconnected.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man carrying empty egg cartons in the store making a purchase. The caller said he doesn't see a reason for someone to be carrying empty egg cartons.

11:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a fight between three or four with people around them filming. Officers found juveniles playing around.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:22 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a man looking scraggly standing in the road hitchhiking. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2:19 a.m. — A caller from Larsen Road reported a security guard at the campground seemed on drugs and was making weird noises.

2:42 a.m. — A caller hung up. Another call had a woman saying "help me" over and over again as well as "thirsty." The caller wouldn't respond to dispatch and the line disconnected. A woman on Sacramento Street was given a ride home. She had been drinking but was fine.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Cobblestone Lane requested neighbors be talked to about causing disturbances. The caller didn't want his mother woken up. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:54 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported seeing a car pull into the trees in a lot of dry grass. The caller reported a woman transient on his property. An arrest was made on charges of providing a false ID to specific peace officers.

9:42 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Penn Valley Drive and Indian Springs Road reported a man lying in traffic lanes and appeared to be intoxicated.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported his wife had been moving things around in his house.

9:56 p.m. — Cal Fire on Rough and Ready Highway reported two people looking through the fire station windows. Cal Fire tried confronting them but the subjects ran into the bushes.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Adams Street reported two transients with camping gear in the street. Vehicles were having to go around them to avoid hitting them.

5:01 p.m. — A caller reported her father sent her a photo of himself in a vehicle.

Saturday

2:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Coyote Street and North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a vehicle slid off the road and caught fire.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a man just passed out in the parking lot.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Grove Street reported theft of an inflatable raft, paddles and pumps. The caller called back saying the raft had not been stolen, but borrowed. No response was needed.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a woman in her underwear and a man in boxers under the bridge "causing indecencies." An officer found a woman topless sunbathing. No crime was committed but she was advised to put her shirt back on.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported wanting to know if it was safe to walk under the bridge. The caller was told to use his judgment and if he didn't feel it was safe then he might not want to walk under the bridge.

Monday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Factory Street reported people yelling down the street. The caller said he tried to talk to them and they made threats toward him.

— Ross Maak