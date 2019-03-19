Nevada County Police Blotter: Cops called on Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:40 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sleeping in the business's playground and had possibly been there all night. The caller thought he was hiding and requested he be moved along.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman transient going through an employee's work truck. Employees were trying to detain her so she didn't leave. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported threats made by a customer. The caller said a man came in and placed an order, then asked for one of the owners. The man was told the owner was not in and said "tell him, I'm looking for him." The caller said they looked into the issue and were told it was over a girl. The caller said it was handled internally.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported someone just walked out with a bottle of vodka. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way requested someone be removed from the property and arrested for trespassing. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a "frequent flyer" who had been arrested approximately 9,000 times was at the location panhandling. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

5:57 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the frequent flyer was still there with her dog and had been joined by a man. Officers found her to still not be there.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Tinloy Avenue reported a woman and older man in a verbal argument and the caller thought it may get physical. An arrest was made on charges of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and a probation violation.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported multiple people at the park after dark. The caller said about 6 parents and children were there. The caller said that with all the money spent there should be technology available to keep people out after dark. The caller called back to cancel, saying it was Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and they weren't in the park.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported alcohol being bought for a minor. The caller was advised of 911 use and to call the business line. The caller called back on 911 and was told she was committing a crime for 911 usage. The caller called back on 911 again saying her items had been broken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from Kozy Nest reported her stepdaughter was harassing her by texting her from another room.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a man with a British accent had been standing outside the caller's tent for the previous 30 minutes. The man walked away when he heard the caller on 911.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported people called from his wife's phone saying they were going to kill her. The caller left his work and was en route to their house. The caller found his wife was fine, had her phone and it was possibly a scam.

3 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Carey Drive reported a drugged out person counting rocks on the ground very close to the road.

5:24 p.m. — A caller reported threats made by his child's mother's father.

7:39 p.m. — A caller reported she "didn't have the f—ing money" and hung up. On callback the caller said it was a misdial and wouldn't give any additional information.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a woman jumped out of a ditch, jumped on the hood of the caller's vehicle and laid down on the hood of the car. The caller said the woman was wearing pajamas and had a blanket. The caller thought the woman may live in the area. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a woman on a bridge who jumped in the caller's car. The caller drove off and was worried there was something wrong with the woman. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:58 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue Extension reported loud drumming in the area. Officers heard no drumming upon arrival.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a transient had stolen items from a store and was out back talking to himself.

— Ross Maak