Nevada County Police Blotter: Concerned mother steals sword

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:36 a.m. — A business owner on the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported his shop was broken into the previous night.

12:42 p.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a dumpster fire.

6:13 p.m. — A caller reported a stop sign on Packard Drive and Butler Street was run over and is laying on the street. A message was left with the public works department.

8:56 p.m. — A caller on Bennett and Bank streets reported finding a bag of marijuana on the ground.

11:50 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threw rocks and attempted to get into the caller’s car while screaming, “I am high on PCP.” A report was taken.

Saturday

12:59 a.m. — A caller on the 300 block of East Main Street reported coming home to find a car parked in her parking spot with someone asleep in the backseat. The person was confronted and left.

9:39 a.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported trapping a bat under a tarp and requested pick-up.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

10:49 a.m. — A sword was returned after a caller near Highway 49 and Flume Street reported it stolen. It was determined the sword was taken by the caller’s concerned mother and was returned.

2:00 p.m. — A caller on Scott and Agnes ways reported fraud after sending a check to a relative. The caller said the check was cashed via mobile app then discarded when a third party found and cashed it.

7:17 p.m. — A caller on Alexandria Way and Joseph Drive reported their mail was stolen.

Saturday

12:47 p.m. — A caller on Sunset Ridge Drive and Lakeshore North reported his paper was stolen three day in a row. He was advised to contact the postal service.

1:17 p.m. — A fraud report was taken after a caller on Banner Lava Cap Road and Starwood Lane claimed her nonprofit was scammed out of $3,710 in the first month of her being treasurer.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:53 p.m. — A caller reported a man and woman shoplifted sandwiches out of a business on Zion Street

— John Orona