Nevada County Police Blotter: Common core math lesson ends with call to police

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported someone screaming really loudly. The caller said the person was screaming slanderous statements about the caller's boyfriend.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Elysian Place reported her 2-year-old got his knee stuck between two metal slats on a patio chair.

3:08 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and West Empire Street reported her vehicle windshield was shot.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a father in the apartment harassing his 7-year-old son about homework. Contact was made with the father of the child who was attempting to teach his son common core math. The child was fine and math was postponed pending teacher assistance.

Recommended Stories For You

5:46 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported he just bought an entire cart of new merchandise and went to return the items but the store employees "stole" them from him without checking the register. Officers found the man was confused if a transaction had actually occurred. The products totalled $496 and some had security devices still attached. The store didn't want to press charges as long as the man left and didn't return. The man agreed.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported two women customers getting belligerent, the trying to drive off after having been served a significant amount of alcohol.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone outside the caller's property that seemed like they were on drugs. They were yelling occasionally and making strange noises. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

11 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 800 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation, resisting or obstructing a public officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive requested assistance freeing a bird from her outside light fixture.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road requested contact regarding a large altercation on a school bus the previous night.

2:13 p.m. — A caller reported two 12-year-olds on drugs. The caller said the grandmother of one of the juveniles was en route and has anger issues.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Tall Tree Road reported a loss of $154,000 from an internet scam.

4:34 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Rock Creek Road and Brush Creek Court reported two white sheep wearing bells at large.

— Ross Maak