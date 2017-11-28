Nevada County Police Blotter: Christmas light-festooned bucks reported in a fight

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported yellow graffiti.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Florence Avenue reported possible drug activity.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a vehicle hit a building.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Kate Hayes Street reported drug activity.

Recommended Stories For You

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Arcadia and Cypress Hill drives reported the theft of a wallet, ID and backpack from an unlocked vehicle.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man offered to sell a boy some drugs. He could not be located.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported two girls ran from a treatment center; they came back but assaulted staff. One was cited and the other continued to fight and was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported finding a stolen bike; the man riding it said he got it from someone else. A report was taken.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported vandalism.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a 5- or 6-year-old child banging on a door and crying, with the parent not letting her in. The girl was released to a family member.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a group of transients sleeping behind a business with beers cans around them; they were moving on.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a scam.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man overdosing in a bathroom. The man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:49 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported someone smashed her windshield.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man tried to steal two bottles of alcohol; the bottles broke when an employee stopped him. He could not be located.

Tuesday

12:55 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man walking around a store with a ganja pipe and a toy pop gun. At 1:28 a.m., the man was reported to have stolen a cart; he was cited.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

6:13 a.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported six loose cows.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported vandalism.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Orchard Springs Road reported brake lines had been cut on a Jeep.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported fraud charges on a card.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Forest Park Circle reported a buck tangles in Christmas lights with its back feet hobbled by the lights. There was also a report of two bucks with their antlers stuck together and with Christmas lights around them; the bucks were fighting and were going to kill each other.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Lodestar Drive and Victoria Drive reported a full-sized cow in traffic. It was returned and the fence was fixed.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the North San Juan Cultural Center reported a man in the bathroom making unusual noises similar to animal sounds and multiple personality voices. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

8:27 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a man going through a mailbox.

10:07 p.m. — A woman from Wolf Creek Road reported a person just climbed over her fence; the person could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

— Liz Kellar