Nevada County police blotter: Child reports worldwide fires due to lack of rain
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
11:01 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported finding a bunch of mail, which was returned to the post office.
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek and Stockdale roads reported a fawn stuck in a fence, with the mother nearby and acting aggressively, charging people.
1:55 p.m. — A man from Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor tried to run over his wife and vandalized some property in the process. No charges were requested.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a juvenile broke into the medical supplies room of the facility and assaulted other juveniles.
5:01 p.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a woman had been breaking things and making threats. At 5:43 p.m., the caller reported she was trying to break a window. She then did break the window to get inside, but then left.
5:53 p.m. — A caller from Madrona Leaf Court reported vandalism to a vehicle.
7:45 p.m. — A man from Sierra Drive reported a woman locked herself in a shipping container with a firearm. She also had pushed a 4-year-old girl to the ground, causing her to bump her head. The man said he was trying to stay out of it because he is a felon. She was arrested on charges of using a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and he was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
10:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tyler Foote Crossing and Badger Hill roads reported he went to check the business out after hearing people, and they shot their guns to intimidate him.
Saturday
6:23 a.m. — A California Highway Patrol officer reported detaining one person at gunpoint after a failure to yield on Allison Ranch and North Star Mine roads.
9:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Dana Court reported mailboxes had been run over.
9:45 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road and Sutherland Drive reported an ill bear in the back yard. Fish and Game was handling the issue.
11:48 a.m. — A man from Back Bone and Cruzon Grade roads reported a dog bit him while he was on a bike ride.
12:02 p.m. — A caller from Woodlake Road reported having lost $13,000 in a fraudulent phone transaction.
2:22 p.m. — A woman from Winding Way and Valley View Road reported a mama bear and two cubs in the driveway. The mama bear seemed aggravated.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road reported a woman attacked another woman and took her purse. She was shoved but did not need medical attention.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way and Oracle Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.
4:49 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Toby Trail reported mail theft with the mail being found in a ditch.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road and Carnelian Court reported ongoing shooting since 5 p.m. At 9:35 p.m., a caller reported shooting was going on again.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
10:36 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Searls Avenue reported red graffiti on the side of a building.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue near Boulder Street reported finding opened mail near the cemetery.
12:24 p.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue near Hollow Way reported a man on meth saying people were trying to kill him. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and concealing evidence.
2:03 p.m. — A caller from Sneath Clay and Gold Flat roads reported finding mail in the road.
Saturday
1:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man and woman holding a sign and blocking the road. Multiple callers then reported marching protesters. Nobody was located.
6:56 p.m. — A young child from Railroad Avenue reported there were a lot of fires in the world because there hasn’t been much rain.
10:40 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a man who looked crazy just drew a knife on the cashier. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and violating probation.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User