Nevada County police blotter: Child reports worldwide fires due to lack of rain

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported finding a bunch of mail, which was returned to the post office.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek and Stockdale roads reported a fawn stuck in a fence, with the mother nearby and acting aggressively, charging people.

1:55 p.m. — A man from Ballantree Lane reported a neighbor tried to run over his wife and vandalized some property in the process. No charges were requested.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a juvenile broke into the medical supplies room of the facility and assaulted other juveniles.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a woman had been breaking things and making threats. At 5:43 p.m., the caller reported she was trying to break a window. She then did break the window to get inside, but then left.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Madrona Leaf Court reported vandalism to a vehicle.

7:45 p.m. — A man from Sierra Drive reported a woman locked herself in a shipping container with a firearm. She also had pushed a 4-year-old girl to the ground, causing her to bump her head. The man said he was trying to stay out of it because he is a felon. She was arrested on charges of using a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and he was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tyler Foote Crossing and Badger Hill roads reported he went to check the business out after hearing people, and they shot their guns to intimidate him.

Saturday

6:23 a.m. — A California Highway Patrol officer reported detaining one person at gunpoint after a failure to yield on Allison Ranch and North Star Mine roads.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Dana Court reported mailboxes had been run over.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road and Sutherland Drive reported an ill bear in the back yard. Fish and Game was handling the issue.

11:48 a.m. — A man from Back Bone and Cruzon Grade roads reported a dog bit him while he was on a bike ride.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Woodlake Road reported having lost $13,000 in a fraudulent phone transaction.

2:22 p.m. — A woman from Winding Way and Valley View Road reported a mama bear and two cubs in the driveway. The mama bear seemed aggravated.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road reported a woman attacked another woman and took her purse. She was shoved but did not need medical attention.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way and Oracle Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Toby Trail reported mail theft with the mail being found in a ditch.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road and Carnelian Court reported ongoing shooting since 5 p.m. At 9:35 p.m., a caller reported shooting was going on again.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Searls Avenue reported red graffiti on the side of a building.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue near Boulder Street reported finding opened mail near the cemetery.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue near Hollow Way reported a man on meth saying people were trying to kill him. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and concealing evidence.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Sneath Clay and Gold Flat roads reported finding mail in the road.

Saturday

1:48 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man and woman holding a sign and blocking the road. Multiple callers then reported marching protesters. Nobody was located.

6:56 p.m. — A young child from Railroad Avenue reported there were a lot of fires in the world because there hasn’t been much rain.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a man who looked crazy just drew a knife on the cashier. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and violating probation.

— Liz Kellar